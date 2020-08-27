Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 27th

A dad from White Rock says he has followed through with his threat to file a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, trying to get the province to abandon its “safe return” plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as parents began poring over their districts’ back-to-school protocols, posted yesterday He is one of two people behind the lawsuit. He says, bluntly, kids won’t be safe if they go back to school.

Two prominent Black N-H-L players are frustrated that the predominantly white league went ahead with two games when other professional sports leagues postponed games in the wake of the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Minnesota’s Matt Dumba and San Jose’s Evander Kane, are calling on white players to take action about racial injustice. The N-B-A postponed all games yesterday, and most people feel the N-H-L should have done the same.

B-C health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. They say the number of active cases has gone down slightly from 925 to 896. Vancouver Coastal Health warned yesterday of a possible public exposure of COVID at the Banter Room bar and restaurant in Vancouver between August 20th and 22nd.

A 36-year-old Coquitlam man has been charged with bylaw violations after an alleged dog attack in the Burke Mountain area. It happened on Monday night, where witnesses said five dogs without leashes attacked a smaller dog that was badly hurt The Mounties say the owner of the five dogs left the scene and refused to give his name, of course it was captured on video and posted to social media. The man now faces five counts of having an animal at-large, which each carry a 150-dollar fine.