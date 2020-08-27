Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 27th

A dad from White Rock says he has followed through with his threat to file a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, trying to get the province to abandon its “safe return” plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as parents began poring over their districts’ back-to-school protocols, posted yesterday He is one of two people behind the lawsuit. He says, bluntly, kids won’t be safe if they go back to school.
Two prominent Black N-H-L players are frustrated that the predominantly white league went ahead with two games when other professional sports leagues postponed games in the wake of the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Minnesota’s Matt Dumba and San Jose’s Evander Kane, are calling on white players to take action about racial injustice. The N-B-A postponed all games yesterday, and most people feel the N-H-L should have done the same.