Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, December 23rd

Special weather statements, warning of rain, snow, and arctic air, have been posted for Metro Vancouver and other areas of the south coast. Environment Canada says, “A weather system will arrive over the south coast in the overnight hours tonight and remain in the region through Sunday. The system will bring rain mixed with snow for areas closer to the water and snow for inland areas and higher terrain.

For the second day in a row, B.C. reported a record number of single-day COVID-19 cases yesterday. According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, Wednesday’s record-high number of new cases is higher than first reported. The dashboard shows 1,528 new infections. Six people in B.C. have also died from the virus in the last day. This comes just hours before the latest restrictions affecting bars, gyms, restaurants, and indoor events in the province kicked in at mid-night. until at least Jan. 18.

B-C’s seniors advocate is calling on the province to make COVID-19 rapid tests widely available for people to use before visiting loved ones at high risk of severe illness. They also want the government to reduce the requirement that at least six months must pass between someone’s second dose of vaccine and their booster dose. Provincial officials had announced plans earlier this week to expand the availability of rapid tests and booster shots starting next month.

People in B.C. who cross the U.S. land border for less than 24 hours to do things like grocery shop or fill their tanks up with gas will not have to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to get back into Canada. The exemption was announced by Canada Border Services Agency yesterday, the day after a nationwide exemption for short, cross-border trips came to an end. CBSA suggests the “significant damage and upheaval” caused by flooding and landslides in November is the reason for the provincial exception.

Unlike gyms, B.C.’s public pools haven’t been ordered to close but some Metro Vancouver cities will require proof of vaccination for swimmers with new COVID-19 restrictions. Abbotsford, Langley Township, Maple Ridge and Richmond have all made the move to require proof of vaccination for swimming in light of ramped-up restrictions — going beyond what is required by the Provincial Health Order on vaccine cards. Surrey, hasn’t announced any changes at pools.

Mounties in Surrey say a 25-year-old man is facing 14 charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving minors. R-C-M-P say the charges against Paul Atanassov include sexual assault, possession of child pornography, making or publishing child pornography, sexual interference of a person under 16 and telecommunication to lure a child under 16. Atanassov has been released on strict conditions that include a curfew, not having contact with or being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 and a ban on accessing the internet. Police released a photo of him, saying they believe there may be further witnesses with information that may help their investigation