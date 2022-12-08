Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, December 8th

BC Premier David Eby has brought in what he says is new energy to his cabinet, promoting several people from the NDP caucus. About two-thirds of his cabinet are new to their jobs. Eby says he tried to get a mix of people who have experience and those who have new opinions. There are also two new ministries, including a stand-alone housing portfolio, for a total of 23 ministers, four ministers of state and 14 Parliamentary secretaries.

BC has a new finance minister after Premier David Eby upended his cabinet to prioritize health care, housing and public safety. Eby says Finance Minister Katrine Conroy is a good fit for the job. Just a few weeks ago, former finance minister Selina Robinson announced that BC had an unexpected windfall surplus of 5.7-billion dollars. Robinson is now minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

The BC Prosecution Service says the former mayor of Kelowna has been charged with sexual assault. Colin Basran, who served two terms before being ousted in the last election, is facing a single count of sexual assault for an allegation in May when he was still in office. The Prosecution Service says a special prosecutor has been appointed to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice. It says the police investigation was conducted by the Kelowna RCMP and reviewed by the Nelson Police Department.

BC’s anti-gang police unit says seven men have been charged with 25 criminal offences in a drug trafficking investigation. They say the investigation also led to the seizure of firearms. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says arrest warrants have been issued for two Vancouver men still at large.

The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate in a maximum-security federal prison in BC was taken to an outside hospital after being assaulted last week. It says the Kent Institution inmate has since returned to the prison and the assailant has been identified. The service says no one else was injured. Both Agassiz RCMP and the institution are investigating.

A Victoria-area municipality has approved a new project it hopes will help meet its housing and climate goals, but the development’s neighbours are raising concerns because it doesn’t have regular parking. The District of Saanich’s new council unanimously gave the green light to the nine-unit townhouse project near the corner of Richmond Road and Allenby Street. The new development will come equipped with 18 bike storage units and a car-share parking spot, and all residents will get a membership to Modo Car share. The occupants will also have to sign an agreement to stay car-free.