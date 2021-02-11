Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, February 11

There’s another 469 new cases of COVID-19 in B-C. A joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix says 230 people are hospital, 66 of those are in intensive care. There have been six more deaths for a total of 12-hundred and 69 fatalities since the pandemic began. Dix and Henry are asking people to stay home this Family Day long weekend in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

A multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway has left one person dead and more than 35 others hurt. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 5 near Hope just after 9:30 a.m. BC Emergency Health Services says 34 people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene. Two people were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Three other people with serious injuries were taken by ambulance to the the hospital. They are in stable condition. The RCMP confirms at least one person is dead however it’s unclear if they were among those taken to the hospital. Traffic northbound on the Coquihalla was closed since 10 a.m. but has since reopened. The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have dashcam video of it.

Premier John Horgan says the province had no choice but to request a court injunction ordering three churches not to hold in-person services. Horgan says he’s confident that public health orders are constitutional and there’s a need to limit the spread of COVID-19. Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, the Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack were all part of a constitutional challenge of COVID-19 restrictions filed last month. They say restrictions on in-person religious services violate people’s rights and freedoms.

The R-C-M-P say a man charged in a series of break and enters across the Lower Mainland has pleaded guilty. The Mounties say Anthony Vossler was charged with four counts of break an enter last May in connection with incidents in late 2019 in Surrey and Langley. He was charged with an additional nine counts a week ago in break and enters in Surrey, Burnaby, Delta and Coquitlam between December 2019 through last April. Police say Vossler pleaded guilty to all 13 charges the same day.

A poll is suggesting trust in vaccines isn’t strong enough to give Canada good herd immunity against COVID-19. Almost two-thirds of respondents to a Proof Strategies poll say they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. That’s still well shy of the 75 per cent level experts say is necessary to achieve herd immunity. Eighty-six per cent of those over the age of 75 say they trust

the vaccines, compared with less than 60 per cent for the 18-to-24 and 25-to-44 age groups. Trust in vaccines also rises with a person’s income level.

As Canadas COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered across the country, a new ranking shows Canada is lagging behind many other nations when it comes to just how fast we’re inoculating our population Canada has slipped to 38th in the world when it comes to vaccination rates per 100 people. Countries ranked ahead of Canada include some of the nation’s closest allies, including the U.K. and the U.S., which are both in the top 10, as well as countries like Israel, which tops the list, and the United Arab Emirates. While infectious diseases experts says Canada could have done better in its efforts, he believes the situation will improve. Federal officials have repeatedly said it’s expected the country will have enough vaccines for every Canadian who wants one to get a shot by the end of September. This is despite recent delays in shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — the two approved COVID-19 vaccines in Canada at this time.

Canadians are expected to spend 20 per cent less this Valentine’s Day due to COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing economic uncertainty. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is urging people to consider buying local. Restaurants Canada is also encouraging people to make reservations at local restaurants where possible or order takeout, saying it could help them survive.