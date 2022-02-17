Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, February 17th

A Surrey councilor says a “better level of service” is required for picking up garbage around bins “overflowing” with trash in city parks. Jack Hundial is particularly concerned for upcoming months – he says ““in the summer time especially, with more people spending time outdoors and in parks, this issue needs to be resolved. He goes on to say that they received multiple complaints, and all of them on council have received images along this, complaints from residents in this.” Hundial made a statement that a total of $1,210,067.04 in contracts for A & B to Horizon Landscape Contractors and Vane Lawn & Garden Services will be needed to provide landscape maintenance services in the city’s parks.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help restaurants in downtown Ottawa that shut down due to the trucker protest has raised more than 90-thousand-dollars. Organizers are hoping to raise 100-thousand-dollars, and say participating restaurants have to agree to give half the money to their employees. The Ottawa Restaurant Fund’s organizers are working with GoFundMe and an Ottawa law firm to ensure the funds are distributed fairly.

A Kanye West Documentary that was 21 years in the making is now out on Netflix. It’s called “jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy” and viewers will get a front-row seat to the creation of Kanye West, the rapper and personality who’s been making news and music for over two decades. Cameras have been following Kanye since before his first album, when he was making beats for rappers in Chicago. There is over 330 hours of footage, which has been chopped up into three 90 minute parts.

B-C health officials say 11 more people have died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll in the province to two-thousand-777. There are also 762 people in hospital, with 121 in intensive care. Capacity limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings lifted just before midnight, including at sporting events, gyms, restaurants and nightclubs. Still, changes to restrictions are coming.

For the first time in more than three decades, inflation in Canada has climbed above five per cent _ reaching 5.1 per cent in January. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate nudged up three basis points since its 4.8 per cent setting in December. Analysts blame soaring housing prices, concern about global oil supplies, and a consistent leap in grocery prices.

Britney Spears has been invited to testify before the U-S Congress about conservatorships. They are looking for her to share her own experience. After receiving the invite, she says it made her feel heard and as if she mattered.

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford has been identified as a 30-year-old man who was known to police. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it believes the stabbing of Cody Corbett yesterday in Inspiration Park was targeted and not random. But it says there is no known connection with the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Sergeant David Lee says Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in the community and anyone who knew of his activities is being asked to call I-HIT.

RC-M-P homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information one year after the murder of a 31-year-old Surrey man. A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Golofit last February was targeted. It says he wasn’t known to police and they’ve yet to determine a

motive. Sergeant David Lee says several witnesses have provided accounts of the victim’s activities, but they’re looking for more. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448)

Ottawa’s new interim police chief has told city council that officers will clear the streets of people protesting the government and COVID restrictions in the next few days Steve Bell warns police are ready to use methods people aren’t used to seeing in the nation’s capital. Bell took on the interim chief role following Tuesday’s abrupt resignation of Peter Sloly. Police have handed out notices to those encamped outside Parliament Hill, warning the Emergencies Act gives them the power to seize vehicles that are part of the nearly three-week-long demonstration.

Make it two more medals for Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. Canada has snatched back Olympic gold in women’s hockey by beating the defending champion United States 3-2 in the tournament’s final. Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves in the win. It’s the fifth time in seven chances that Canada has won gold

since women’s hockey was introduced at the 1998 Nagano Games. Canada snagged another medal Thursday on the ski hills, as Whistler, B-C’s Marielle Thompson won silver in the women’s ski cross final. If you’re keeping track, the medal count for Canada now sits at 20.

B-C’s seniors’ advocate says a groundswell of volunteer support for seniors who became isolated during the pandemic will be a lasting legacy of COVID-19. Isobel Mackenzie says the number of seniors getting help with everything from visits to grocery deliveries doubled between April 2020 and March 2021. MacKenzie credits a provincially funded program that was expanded in March 2020 to boost services through community organizations. She says more than 13-thousand volunteers helped nearly 26-thousand seniors living independently, but more support is needed in smaller communities.

British Columbians can dance and mingle in public spaces again, now that the province has lifted more COVID-19 restrictions. As the clock ticked to midnight, B-C capacity limits were removed for restaurants, nightclubs, fitness centres, theatres, sporting events, and indoor and outdoor gatherings. However, masks and the COVID-vaccine card will still be required at organized gatherings like weddings. Social gatherings can include up to 50 people indoors and 100

outdoors.