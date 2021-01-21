Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 21

B-C’s provincial health officer and health minister say the province’s COVID-19 cases are trending in the “right” direction. The comments come as the province reported 500 new cases of

COVID-19 on Wednesday. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say social distancing restrictions may be eased if the number of cases continues to fall. B-C also reported 15 new COVID-19-related deaths yesterday.

Health officials have called off the regular COVID-19 briefing in British Columbia as they prepare to update the province’s strategy for immunization against the virus. An advisory from the premier’s office says the briefing by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is cancelled. Instead they will join a news conference Friday with Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, who is leading B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization rollout.

Yesterdays Inauguration of the 46th president of the united states went off without any issues. The President was sworn in and has since signed 15 executive actions The signed actions include a mandate for masks on federal property, an action to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, a removal of Trump’s travel ban affecting Muslim-majority nations, a proclamation halting further funding or construction to the wall along the U.S. Southern border, and an order reversing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization. President Joe Biden will keep with tradition in making his first phone call with a foreign leader and calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tomorrow. Yesterday, Biden also signed an executive order to kill the presidential permit for Calgary-based T-C Energy’s Keystone X-L pipeline expansion project. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki expects Biden and Trudeau will discuss the important relationship with Canada and the Keystone decision.

T-C Energy is going to cut more than one-thousand construction jobs after U-S President Joe Biden cancelled a presidential permit for the cross-border Keystone X-L pipeline project. The Calgary-based company suspended work on the project even before Biden pulled the plug yesterday afternoon, almost immediately after taking office. About 200-kilometres of pipe have already been laid and construction started on pump stations in Alberta and several American states. Police say a man wanted in connection with violent crimes in Surrey as well as the killing of a former B-C resident in Winnipeg has been arrested. Surrey R-C-M-P say they learned that Dyllan Petrin was hiding-out in Vancouver and he was taken into custody yesterday. Petrin was released after being charged in a 2019 kidnapping and assault in Surrey and a warrant was issued for his arrest last May after he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet. He was also wanted on a first-degree murder warrant issued by Winnipeg police following a fatal shooting last July.

A Surrey senior who called police to report a suspected break-in attempt in December is fuming after the city sent her a bill for the police response. Mary Gladwell told Global News she was awakened at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, to the sound of an alarm on home alarm going off. She said when she looked outside, she saw lights flickering. The 83-year-old said she sat awake and afraid in her home until morning, when she phoned the RCMP. Officers came and checked the property but found nothing suspicious. More than a month later, a bill arrived with a $112.50 fee for a “false alarm.I don’t know why it is wrong to call the police when I feel I need protection. I’m living here by myself, I’m an 83-year-old widow. So who do you turn to when you get scared and something happens?” Gladwell said it is the first time the alarm has gone off since it was installed 20 years ago. She believes it was activated when someone tried unsuccessfully to open a door at the back of her property. In a response late Wednesday, the City of Surrey said it had reviewed the file and rescinded the fine

The Vancouver Canucks overcame a hat trick by former teammate Tyler Toffoli and denied Carey price of the Montreal canadines his 350th win with 6-5 shootout victory last night against the canadians. The two teams went head to head last night at rogers arena, this being the 5th game of the season for the Canucks and their SECOND win so hopefully they can keep the winning streak going. They play the Montreal Canadians again tonight at rogers arena, puck drop is at 6:30