Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 21

B-C’s provincial health officer and health minister say the province’s COVID-19 cases are trending in the “right” direction. The comments come as the province reported 500 new cases of
COVID-19 on Wednesday. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say social distancing restrictions may be eased if the number of cases continues to fall. B-C also reported 15 new COVID-19-related deaths yesterday.
Health officials have called off the regular COVID-19 briefing in British Columbia as they prepare to update the province’s strategy for immunization against the virus. An advisory from the premier’s office says the briefing by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is cancelled. Instead they will join a news conference Friday with Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, who is leading B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization rollout.
A Surrey senior who called police to report a suspected break-in attempt in December is fuming after the city sent her a bill for the police response. Mary Gladwell told Global News she was awakened at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, to the sound of an alarm on home alarm going off. She said when she looked outside, she saw lights flickering. The 83-year-old said she sat awake and afraid in her home until morning, when she phoned the RCMP. Officers came and checked the property but found nothing suspicious. More than a month later, a bill arrived with a $112.50 fee for a “false alarm.I don’t know why it is wrong to call the police when I feel I need protection. I’m living here by myself, I’m an 83-year-old widow. So who do you turn to when you get scared and something happens?” Gladwell said it is the first time the alarm has gone off since it was installed 20 years ago. She believes it was activated when someone tried unsuccessfully to open a door at the back of her property. In a response late Wednesday, the City of Surrey said it had reviewed the file and rescinded the fine
The Vancouver Canucks overcame a hat trick by former teammate Tyler Toffoli and denied Carey price of the Montreal canadines his 350th win with 6-5 shootout victory last night against the canadians. The two teams went head to head last night at rogers arena, this being the 5th game of the season for the Canucks and their SECOND win so hopefully they can keep the winning streak going. They play the Montreal Canadians again tonight at rogers arena, puck drop is at 6:30