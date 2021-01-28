Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 28

It’s been a year since the first case of COVID-19 showed up in B-C and health officials are urging residents to keep their guard up against allowing the virus to spread. A joint statement from provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix says there are infection hot spots in the province, including Fernie, Williams Lake and Whistler Fraser Health reports that nine inmates and two staff at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge have tested positive. B-C recorded 485 new case yesterday and four more COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 1-thousand-172 fatalities.

There are growing concerns the federal government can’t put new restrictions on international travel in place fast enough. Health Canada data is showing a steady climb in infections directly connected to foreign arrivals, despite mandatory two-week quarantine rules. There are now more than 50 cases of new COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa confirmed in Canada. The U-S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the U-K variant might become dominant there by March.

Despite pre-flight testing and 14-day quarantine rules, Health Canada data is suggesting a worrying uptick of infections is directly connected to foreign arrivals. In the first three weeks of this month, the agency has confirmed 384 travel cases and 607 traveler-contact cases of COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been promising stronger measures for international arrivals, as fears grow about the spread of new variants. N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says the trend of more travel-related cases is alarming and Trudeau can’t wait any longer to act.

Although travel isn’t advised during this time, it is still happening and Vancouver Coastal Health has added three new bars to its list of possible public COVID-19 exposures in Whistler, B-C. The health authority warns in a news release that anyone who attended Buffalo Bill’s Bar and Grill, Black’s Pub or Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub between early January and yesterday may have been exposed. These restaurants are added to the 3 released earlier this week: