Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, July 22

British Columbia’s premier is vowing to continue supporting the tourism industry, which was hoping to begin its recovery from COVID-19 just as hundreds of wildfires ignited in the province. John Horgan says the B-C government will build on close relationships it formed during the pandemic with businesses and workers to deliver the help they need. Horgan toured wildfire operations in the Kootenays yesterday as some 300 blazes burned across the province. Hundreds more British Columbians joined the thousands already forced from their homes by wildfires as several local governments ordered residents to get out Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of nearby fires

B-C officials are in talks with the United States and Australia about potential support in fighting nearly 300 wildfires scorching the province. Premier John Horgan says Australia is under a COVID-19 lockdown but has committed to providing equipment and management personnel. But he says the usual resources from the U-S are limited because Washington, Oregon and California are fighting their own fires. The federal government earlier committed to sending 350 Canadian Armed Forces personnel to join more than three-thousand firefighters and support staff on the fire lines, including crews from other provinces.

Surrey city councillor Brenda Locke is running for mayor in the next municipal election, and opposing the transition to a municipal police force is a major plank in her platform. Locke’s announcement Wednesday comes about 15 months ahead of the Oct. 18 2022 vote. If elected, Locke says she would put an immediate halt to the Surrey Police Service, which has already hired a chief and appointed a board. Loke notes that last month, Elections BC approved a petition that could force a binding referendum on the move to replace the RCMP with the municipal force, and she thinks the public is largely on her side. Mayor Doug McCallum’s spokesperson say that he will be seeking a second term. McCallum had promised the Surrey Police Service would be up and running by Spring of 2021.