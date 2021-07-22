Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, July 22

British Columbia’s premier is vowing to continue supporting the tourism industry, which was hoping to begin its recovery from COVID-19 just as hundreds of wildfires ignited in the province. John Horgan says the B-C government will build on close relationships it formed during the pandemic with businesses and workers to deliver the help they need. Horgan toured wildfire operations in the Kootenays yesterday as some 300 blazes burned across the province. Hundreds more British Columbians joined the thousands already forced from their homes by wildfires as several local governments ordered residents to get out Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of nearby fires
Surrey city councillor Brenda Locke is running for mayor in the next municipal election, and opposing the transition to a municipal police force is a major plank in her platform. Locke’s announcement Wednesday comes about 15 months ahead of the Oct. 18 2022 vote. If elected, Locke says she would put an immediate halt to the Surrey Police Service, which has already hired a chief and appointed a board. Loke notes that last month, Elections BC approved a petition that could force a binding referendum on the move to replace the RCMP with the municipal force, and she thinks the public is largely on her side. Mayor Doug McCallum’s spokesperson say that he will be seeking a second term. McCallum had promised the Surrey Police Service would be up and running by Spring of 2021.
After two people were injured trying to put out a brush fire outside of Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, the city’s fire chief is reminding people how quickly fire can spread amid dry conditions — even on the Lower Mainland. The cause of Wednesday afternoon’s fire is still under investigation, and the people who were injured did not have to be transported to the hospital. Two cars were damaged, but a crew of 17 firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and it did not spread to the nearby building. The most common cause of urban fires is people tossing lit cigarettes, and Thompson says it’s crucial to be careful even for those who live far away from the raging wildfires in other parts of the province. Those living in semi-forested areas need to pay particular attention to keeping dried leaves, dried pine needles, or any other material that can quickly ignite far away from their homes. The City of Port Coquitlam has elevated their fire danger rating to “extreme,” explaining in a Tweet that “this means that due to the long period of dry/hot weather we’ve had, the forest floor in our parks and along the trails is extremely dry and a fire could start easily and spread rapidly.” B.C. declared a province-wide state of emergency Tuesday. At that time, there were nearly 300 wildfires burning, with many communities under evacuation orders or alerts.
BC health officials announced 78 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,641. In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province Of the active cases, 48 individuals are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. There have been no new covid 19 related deaths. To date, 80.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 146,142 people who tested positive have now recovered.