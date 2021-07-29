Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, July 29

Officials from communities across southern B-C are issuing warnings and advice on how to stay cool during the latest heat wave forecast to hit the province. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of the inner south coast and special weather statements for many other regions of the southern Interior. Temperatures are due to reach the low- to mid-30s near the coast and the upper 30s inland, with only modest cooling at night and little relief until Sunday. People are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid sunburn and to check on older adults, children and others who are particularly vulnerable.



Masks are once again mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the central Okanagan communities of Peachland, Kelowna and West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Lake Country after Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19. More than 60 per cent of B-C’s latest cases are in that health region and people from outside the area are being discouraged from visiting for non-essential reasons for the duration of the outbreak unless they have received two doses of vaccine. Interior Health says more than 95 per cent of recent cases in the central Okanagan are among people who are not fully immunized, and additional pop-up and mobile clinics should make it easier than eve for people to get their shots.

While athletes and others from around the world have flocked to the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese officials say daily COVID-19 cases are soaring in the Tokyo area and across the country. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato says Japan has never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude. Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day.

People are still roaming the streets despite stay-at-home requests, making restrictions ineffective.