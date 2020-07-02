Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, July 2nd

Surrey got the “royal treatment” on Canada Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked B-C’s health workers in a video call – they spoke to staff at Fraser Health staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital about the challenges and impact on mental health that comes with caring for COVID-19 patients.

We could be back to the ‘old normal’ as early as next year!!

A Vancouver-based medical firm has partnered with a German company to test a vaccine that they say is showing promising results – and could be ready early 2021.



Vancouver Police have been put in charge of investigating allegations that Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord’s wife hurled insults and sprayed a water house at a school teacher outside their home –



Smashed veggies anyone?

An SUV crashed plate crashed into a Vancouver Fresh Street Market this morning – luckily no one was hurt – police still trying to figure out what happened. The driver was from Alberta so…there’s that…..

It’s either ‘awesome’ or ‘awful’ depending who you talk to.

Rumours are floating around that Toronto and Edmonton are the two winning NHL hub cities – while businesses are celebrating- many worry opening the border up to American players will only shoot Canada’s COVID-19 numbers right back up.

If this doesn’t paint a picture!

While we watch fireworks on TV – Trump is promising Americans the “largest fireworks display ever ” for July 4th – encouraging thousands of people to come down to a Washington park – masks will be handed out – although people won’t be required to wear them!

As of Tuesday we had 12 new cases of COVID here in BC and no new deaths – we will find out at 3pm Thursday how well we did over Canada Day – we currently have 2,916 active cases.

If you flew into YVR on Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon June 16th, flight 557 from LA June 18th or Flair Airlines flight 2108 from Toronto June 21st you may have come in contact with COVID and should monitor symptoms.

Facebook is losing more big advertisers for not taking a stand against hate speech. T-D has joined all the major Canadian banks and more than 500 companies in their advertising boycott against Facebook.

If you flew into YVR on Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon last month, flight 557 from LA June 18th or Flair Airlines flight 2108 from Toronto June 21st you may have come in contact with COVID and should monitor symptoms.