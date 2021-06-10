Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 10

A Surrey teacher says there are still too many barriers to teaching anti-racism in schools, and the burden is too often placed on individual teachers to make up for systemic shortcomings. Annie Ohana, a social justice teacher at L.A. Matheson Secondary School, says educators in this province’s schools don’t have what they need. “What I always tell folks is the intent is always there to do good to try more. But the resources, the money to actually pay people properly if you want to bring in for example, Indigenous facilitators, or knowledge keepers — that’s not there yet.” With last months discovery of the remains of 215 children at a residential school site in Kamloops, Sunday’s hate-motivated killing of a Muslim family in London Ont., and the increase in police-reported hate crimes during the pandemic — Ohana says teaching students about systemic racism, and prioritizing diversity and inclusion are crucial. She went on to say “This is something we really have to look into at a systemic level. One way to do it is that we need to stop following this idea that Canada’s amazing and these are aberrations. The system was built to do this,”

The federal government could be announcing further action to ease some COVID-19 border restrictions, but B.C.’s health minister says the province still has some work to do before British Columbians pack their bags. Travel is currently restricted — both within B.C. and internationally — for most non-essential travel. The next phase in the province’s reopening plan is set to reallow travel within the province, but it still remains unclear when people will be able to hop across the border, as many did regularly before the pandemic hit. Health Minister Adrian Dix says B.C. remains in phase one of its restart plan. The earliest the province will move into step two is June 15, and he says “that will be based on the evidence.” It was announced just yesterday that starting early July Canadian citizens who are double vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days when coming back into Canada And while Dix says he expects to see borders opening soon, he stresses safety remains the priority B.C. is continuing to keep the number of new COVID-19 infections relatively low, recording 148 cases on Wednesday. There are 195 COVID patients in B.C. hospitals, down from 203 on Tuesday. There are 47 people in the ICU, down from 57. The province recorded three more COVID-related deaths, for a total of 1,725 since the pandemic began. About half of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region, and about 16 per cent were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Twenty-two per cent were in the Interior Health region. “We are reporting that 74.5% of all adults in B.C. and 72.4% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” reads a joint statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. The 20-year-old man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court Thursday morning. Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover. The attack happened on Sunday, when the family was out for a walk. Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims. The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government in the days since the tragedy. The attack has been denounced as an act of terrorism by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, some experts say it’s possible the terrorism label will not be reflected in the charges against the 20-year-old suspect. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says a pilot project to test cannabis sold in illicit stores found almost every sample was contaminated by at least one type of pesticide. Farnworth says testing also found “unacceptable levels” of bacteria, fungi or heavy metals in many of the 20 samples seized from illicit stores across Metro Vancouver. He says Health Canada requires licensed cultivators to test cannabis to make sure it’s fit for consumption, but little is known about the quality of illicit cannabis products and production. Farnworth is also warning people, especially those with children, not to buy illicit cannabis edibles packaged to look like candy or cookies because it often exceeds legal limits of T-H-C concentration

One of Western Canada’s top music festivals, FVDED in The Park, has shared details surrounding plans for 2021. Organizers announced on Thursday that they’re working to finalize the details for this year’s event. One of the possibilities includes a two-day festival that would take place in the fall. “We have a potential back-up plan for FVDED in the Park on September 10 and 11, 2021,” the event shared in an Instagram post. “We are in ongoing conversation with the City of Surrey and Fraser Health on where the restrictions may be in summer and beyond.” Organizers say that there will be an update on the festival lineup as soon as they receive a “go-ahead from all parties.” The update was cautiously optimistic, however, as organizers stressed that they “must remain realistic.” They added that festival passes for 2020 will be honoured for the new dates. Additionally, those who keep their festival passes will be given a “FVDED legend pack,” which includes a pre-loaded card for drink and merchandise, a fast pass for entrance, and a pre-sale discount for future events. Presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, the annual event draws 45,000 attendees, and features top names across multiple genres – from hip-hop and rap to R&B, electronic, pop and more.