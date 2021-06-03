Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 3

Despite two incidents involving aggressive, threatening behaviour at Fraser Valley campsites, an outdoor advocate assures these situations are extremely rare. However, with more people heading into the outdoors and with remote sites also getting busier, there are calls for people to have patience with one another. If you want to have a space to yourself, camping enthusiast Steven Jones says you need to leave earlier or drive farther. “You shouldn’t expect that you can head out Friday afternoon and go to the first spot and that you’re going to find peace and quiet and that no one is going to join you,” he explained. However, he says fortunately there are few serious conflicts.“There’s a very small number of bad apples that we don’t want to ruin it for the rest of us so we just need some enforcement,” Jones said Police said in a release Tuesday that they were stepping up patrols in recreation areas. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth confirmed on Wednesday that enforcement has been stepped up this year across the province.
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her. Aarna is described as South Asian, five-foot-six, 149 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Munn said she was last seen wearing black shorts with a purple tank top Aarna is know to frequent Surrey and Vancouver, Munn said. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP
About six kilometres of new bike lanes will be relatively rapidly built within Surrey City Centre using funding granted by TransLink. The City of Surrey is looking to add temporary protected bike lanes on five corridors, primarily using existing road space and using low-cost methods such as planters and temporary curbs as barriers. About a dozen on-street vehicle parking stalls will be consolidated to one side of the street for the 100 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard bike lanes, and roughly two dozen stalls will be consolidated on City Parkway. Some overall parking reductions can be expected. “The installation of ‘Quick-Build’ protected cycling routes is intended to provide safer more comfortable cycling; therefore, project elements will prioritize safety for cyclists in conflict zones such as driveways and intersections,” reads a city staff report. “As the ‘Quick-Build’ measures are intended to be fast and lower cost, working within existing curbs will be done to the greatest degree possible.”
We’ve been encouraged to wear orange this week to honour the Indigenous children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops in May, but a First Nations woman says when she did — her boss told her to take it off. The woman works at Surrey Memorial Hospital but is employed by Aramark, which is looking into making changes in light of the incident. In a TikTok, she says she left work on Monday when she was told she couldn’t wear the orange shirt. “I said ‘no,’ and they said ‘take it off,’ and I said ‘no, it stays on,’” she recalls in the video. “If I can’t wear it, I’m going home.” In a statement Aramark, which provides housekeeping services at some Fraser Health facilities, says, “For health and safety reasons, our intention was to stay true to our uniform policy and not intended to be disrespectful in any way.” “We understand and sympathize with the pain the community is experiencing and recognize this could have been handled in a more supportive way,” the statement continues. “We are exploring this policy and intend to compensate the person who left work on Monday. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and are using this as an opportunity to open a dialogue with our staff.” Meanwhile, Fraser Health is calling the incident “unfortunate,” adding it told “leadership at all of our sites that they could support staff to wear orange to honour those who were lost” following the discovery in Kamloops. It also lowered flags at its facilities.
The United Nations Human Rights Office says all levels of Canadian government must immediately and exhaustively investigate the deaths of children forced to attend Indigenous residential schools in the country. The recommendation comes as the office comments on the discovery of what are believed to be the graves of more than 200 students buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. U-N spokeswoman Marta Hurtado says abuses suffered by children at residential schools across Canada continue to affect Indigenous communities and the situation is made worse because there’s been no truth or redress for the victims. Hurtado says the U-N would like to see Canada create a new organization that includes government and Indigenous members responsible for protecting and managing burial sites. A survivor of the former residential school in Kamloops says the shock expressed by Canadians over the discovery of the remains of 215 children has been unexpected and uplifting.