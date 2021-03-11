Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, March 11

The B-C government says it is about to speed up its COVID-19 vaccine roll out after a rough start earlier this week. Health Minister Adrian Dix says starting at noon today, health authorities across B-C will start scheduling vaccine appointments for people aged between 85 and 89, or those born in 1936 or earlier. Dix says the appointment scheduling system is now ahead of the original march 15 date for these appointments. Dix and the New Democrats have faced criticism in the legislature over the government’s contract with Telus, the provider whose call centers for COVID-19 vaccine appointments got off to a chaotic start Telus has since apologized for the bumpy start to Monday’s vaccination appointment scheduling British Columbia’s daily case count remains steady with 531 new cases and one new death. There are 51 more variants of concern, with a total of 627 such cases, many of those linked to the variant first found in the United Kingdom. A statement from health officials says the province is starting to receive supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be used to supplement the age-based immunization program The statement says they’ll also use the vaccine to help with outbreak response in communities and within industries at high risk of spreading COVID-19 It has now been one year since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. On March 11, 2020, WHO Director-General announced to the world that he was deeply concerned about “the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction” against the coronavirus, which to date has killed more than 2.6 million people. That set the stage for a virtual shutdown of countries around the world, including Canada. In the months that followed, lives were shifted in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. The fall-out in Canada included border closures, isolation and panic-buying, a summer of curtailed activities, businesses and many workers hit hard, and a new world in healthcare and at school. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to commemorate those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on all Canadians As more people get vaccinated, governments have begun looking at easing restrictions. In B.C., the province’s top doctor offered some hope to people, saying some measures could be rolled back if the situation continues to improved Telus has apologized for the bumpy start to Monday’s vaccination appointment scheduling, when many people experienced repeated busy signals and messages telling them to call back later. The company says in a statement that capacity at call centers has more than doubled and the team’s performance has increased by 295 per cent of the original staffing commitment. The Opposition Liberals have criticized Telus’ performance, calling for the release of the contract between the company and the provincial government. The Liberals said only 33 call-takers were originally assigned to Vancouver Coastal _ the second-largest authority in the province. The Vancouver Park Board has voted 5-2 in favor of bringing back a controversial, temporary bike lane that goes through Stanley Park. Last summer, business owners in the park complained about fewer customers, but commissioner Dave Demers said the loss of revenue was unavoidable given the pandemic. he said “The bike lane cannot be blamed for a total lack of tourism last year. The bike lane cannot be blamed for the loss of revenues in parking and lost revenues in a year where the world’s economy pretty much came to a standstill — I think we should put that into perspective,” Usually, the two lanes of traffic are exclusively meant for cars, but now one of the lanes will be open to cyclists instead. The bike lane will be re-installed immediately and will be in place until the end of October.

Today marks a national day of mourning for all victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and leaders across B-C are paying tribute to more than 22-thousand who have died in Canada over the last year. The Canadian flag has been lowered to half-mast at the legislature and at all civic facilities in Vancouver, including city hall. A statement from the city says not only have people died due to the virus, there has also been a drastic leap in fatalities linked to the toxic drug supply. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says people must pull together as vaccines roll out and he urges everyone to continue to follow public health advice as we move closer to the end of the pandemic.

Vaccine maker Moderna says it has now started giving doses of a B.1.351 COVID-19 variant booster shot to 60 people. The phase two trial is testing various combinations. They include two different sizes of doses of just the booster shot that has adjusted the original vaccine to account for the changes seen in the variant first identified in South Africa. A third version combines both the original vaccine and the booster shot.

With just days to go until spring break officially begins, BC has amended its province-wide COVID-19 orders when it comes to gatherings. During a press conference Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the orders have been amended to allow for outside gatherings of up to 10 people. “This means your children can have a playdate with their friends – their safe group of friends – over the March break,” said Henry. “You can meet friends outside, for a coffee, a chat, a connection, a picnic in the park.”

Flags across the country were flown at half-mast and tributes poured in for loved ones lost to COVID-19. Canada marked the one-year anniversary of the virus being declared a global pandemic. In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Trudeau spoke of community, sacrifice and solidarity. Since the pandemic began, 2.5 million people around the world have died — more than 22-thousand of them in Canada.

The host of a house party in North Delta last month has been fined $2,300 by Delta police. In a Facebook post, police say officers were call to a large house party by a golf course in North Delta on Feb. 20. “When police arrived on scene dozens of teens were fleeing the party – unfortunately none appeared to be wearing masks,” DPD said. “At the time of the incident, it wasn’t clear who the party host might be.”

A couple of Vancouver landmarks are using their light installations to mark Canada’s newly created National Day of Observance for COVID-19. From now on, March 11 is intended to be a day to commemorate those who lost their lives to the virus. So far it’s killed approximately 22,000 Canadians. BC Place will dim the lights every hour on the hour Thursday night for the COVID-19 National Day of Observance.