Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, March 17th

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test to come to Canada starting next month. The changes will go into effect on April 1, random PCR tests will continue and travellers will still have to use the Arrive-Can app before entering the country. The Federal government made the announcement this morning. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are still barred from travelling to Canada, barring a few exemptions. Unvaccinated children coming to Canada travelling with vaccinated adults no longer have to isolate from school or daycare for 14 days.

The mayor of a town near Kharkiv (HAR’-keev), Ukraine says 21 people died in a Russian artillery attack that destroyed a school and a community centre. In a town northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine’s emergency service says a hostel was shelled, killing a mother, father and three of their children, including three-year-old twins. Russia has said it is not targeting civilians, but last evening,

an airstrike heavily damaged a theatre in Mariupol, where as many as one-thousand people had taken shelter. There are reports of some survivors.

A medical geographer at U-B-C says more research is needed into why the government wasn’t ready to respond to a pandemic when disease mapping experts like him have been warning about it for years. The comment comes after the B-C government said it will conduct an independent review of its operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help it prepare and respond to emergencies. The ministry says the scope of the review does not include an assessment of public policy, provincial health or economic recovery decisions, but it will look at how those choices were made.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in B-C, with 329 people in hospital yesterday compared to 345 on Tuesday. The health ministry says 51 people are in intensive care. It says eight more people have died in the province, bringing the death toll to two-thousand, 953.

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that injured a teen in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Guildford area. Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence near 112th and Lansdowne Drive, when officers arrived, they found “evidence consistent with a shooting” and a 17-year-old, “who is known to police,” suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was taken to hospital and has since been release.

B-C’s new website for its provincial parks that will be home to a new camping reservation system is now up and running The environment ministry says people will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their arrival at most campgrounds. People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save preferences, but the ministry says it won’t be open for bookings until 7 a-m Monday.