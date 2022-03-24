Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, March 24th

The prime minister and his NATO counterparts are gathered for top-level discussions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine today. Justin Trudeau says NATO is united in its condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and equally in its support for Ukrainians who, he says, are fighting for the values that underpin democracies. That invasion, which was launched one month ago, has left Europe facing its biggest security threat since the Second World War, and, Trudeau argued yesterday, a larger threat to the globe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with NATO leaders meeting in Brussels to do more to help his country, calling for military assistance without limitations. He repeated his request for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace and chastised NATO members for failing to provide a clear response to his previous plea, or subsequent requests for fighter jets and tanks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be facing pressure at the summit to boost Canada’s defence budget.

A report from the Union of B-C Municipalities says data shows enough homes are being built to match the province’s growing population, but the number of affordable houses and rental properties is lacking. The B-C Housing Minister is sharply criticizing the report and says he was hoping to see more about how municipalities could help to deliver more housing and what they feel the province could do to help them. The Union president says the report finds resolving the province’s affordable housing crisis is more complex than just telling local governments to increase permit approvals to build more homes.

B-C’s Health Ministry is reporting one COVID-19 fatality, pushing the death toll to two-thousand 975. Hospitalizations also ticked up by four since Tuesday for a total of 258 patients, with 49 in intensive care. The ministry says COVID-19 rapid tests are now available at participating pharmacies for people aged 18 and up, but should only be used by those experiencing symptoms of illness. It says one test kit containing five rapid antigen tests is available for people with B-C personal health numbers every 28 days.

The 44th Vancouver Pride festival will be “business as usual” this July 31, including the Sunset Beach Festival and Pride Parade. The festival is one of Vancouver’s marquee summer events. The parade draws an estimated 400,000 people to the Downtown core. The 2020 and 2021 parades were cancelled due to the pandemic. The theme of this year’s festival is “Together Again.”

A former Surrey MP has his eye on running for city council. The next civic election is Oct. 15. Jasbir Sandhu was the NDP MP for Surrey North from 2011 to 2015, he served as the NDP’s critic for public safety under Jack Layton and sat on three standing committees. He said he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll run for mayor or councillor, “but more likely councillor” if he does.

Conservative backbencher Marc Dalton is the fourth M-P to enter the party’s leadership race. The two-term M-P from Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows a is promising to push for an inquiry into the government’s pandemic response, including what he calls “coercive” measures it used to get people vaccinated. He also says the probe would look at what government knew about what he referred to as vaccine injuries.

In an effort to make mental and physical health services more accessible, some B.C. psychologists are working to allow treatment out of family doctor offices. Dr. Simon Elterman, a registered clinical psychologist says allowing patients a “one stop shop” for health care could be life saving. The BCPA is proposing a Primary Care Psychologist program that would place psychologists in family doctors’ offices in British Columbia, giving patients access to mental healthcare on the spot.