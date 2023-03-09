Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, March 9th

Police in North Vancouver say they want a Good Samaritan to come forward after helping officers in an arrest. RCMP say they were called to a car dealership on March 1st to arrest four people suspected of trying to fraudulently buy a car. Mounties say three of the suspects were arrested, but one fled. Police say that suspect was arrested after the Good Samaritan drove the pursuing officer to the last place the alleged fraudster was seen.

Surrey city council has approved a 44-million-dollar contract to widen 152nd Street and twin the Nicomekl River bridge. The city awarded the contract to B&B Heavy Civil Construction. It says the bridge twinning work will improve flood protections and include cycling and walking paths. Mayor Brenda Locke says the project is a much-needed upgrade to serve the city’s growing population.

Tenants of the Portland Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside say they want compensation over a prolonged outage of the building’s elevator. People who live in the building protested yesterday outside the offices of a PHS Community Services Society board member. The Portland Tenants Union says some tenants were stuck in their rooms and others were injured using the stairs in the building in the months with no elevator service.

Vancouver city council has approved a pilot program aimed at giving small businesses a break on their property taxes. Council says the program will support small businesses that pay taxes at a disproportionate rate based on their properties’ development potential rather than the current use. The city says those eligible for the relief program will see a 50 per cent break on the usual tax rate for a portion of the lands’ value. Mayor Ken Sim says it’s a first step in giving tax relief to businesses and other community organizations in need.

Police in Victoria say they’ve arrested a suspect in three arsons. Officers say they were watching Cedar Hill Road early Tuesday when they saw someone enter a bus shelter. Police say they observed flames coming from the bus shelter as the suspect walked away. Police say the suspect is facing three arson charges one for the bus shelter and for two fires at a construction site days apart.

Mounties in Prince George say they found a man dead Tuesday night at an apartment building after being called to investigate a fight. Police say his death is being investigated as suspicious by the force’s Serious Crime Unit.