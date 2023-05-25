Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, May 25th

A Vancouver pedestrian has died after being struck by vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The city’s police say a woman was crossing near Main and Georgia streets when she was struck just before 12:30 pm. They say the driver is co-operating with the investigation. Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Three people are facing charges more than two years after police in BC began a drug trafficking investigation. Investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say search warrants were executed in November 2020 on four residences in Burnaby, Vancouver and Abbotsford. They say police found about four kilograms of fentanyl as well as small amounts of other illicit drugs and Canadian cash. Two men and one woman were charged last week with a series of offences including trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The province is earmarking two-million-dollars for projects to help prevent the effects of climate change on BC’s oceans and watersheds. The new Climate Ready BC Seafood Program will fund marine carbon removal technologies as well as research and testing into acidification and low oxygen levels in the water. The program is being delivered by the Ocean Decade Collaborative Centre, a division of Tula Foundation. Project applications will begin being accepted this summer.

Seventy eight projects related to local emergency operations centres around the province are getting a share of nearly three-million-dollars. Needs being paid for with the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund include monitors, digital displays and other equipment for the City of Kitimat, and upgrading computers and a new information officer for the Doig River First Nation. The Samahquam Nation is also receiving emergency equipment, supplies and equipment training. The government says the projects will benefit more than 100 communities throughout BC.

A new biomass heating system is up and running at a Whitehorse school. The 2.3-million-dollar system heats Elijah Smith Elementary School by burning organic matter like wood. The territory says it’s part of a goal to undertake energy efficiency retrofits in government buildings. The Yukon government estimates the system will offset 180 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year _ the equivalent of 65-thousand litres of heating oil.

RCMP in Nanaimo say they are desperate for more donated running shoes to give to the community’s most vulnerable. Organizers of the annual Project Happy Feet 911 say they’ve seen a steady decline in donations in recent months. They say they desperately need men’s sizes 9 through 11. Donations can be dropped off at the detachment and are scheduled to be handed out of Friday.