Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, May 28th

The B-C government extended it’s state of emergency on the same day it announced one more death and nine new cases of COVID-19.Premier John Horgan says the state of emergency will last until at least June 9th, surpassing the 10-week declaration during the wildfire season of 2017.

There are signs cracks may be developing in the Team Canada spirit that has characterized the prime minister’s relationship with the premiers during the COVID-19 crisis.On their weekly conference call this evening Justin Trudeau will be raising the issues of long-term care homes and paid sick leave for workers — both matters of provincial jurisdiction.

The Chilliwack School Board has censured a trustee over a Facebook post earlier this month that suggested Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has been dishonest with

Canadians about her gender. The post drew condemnation from B-C’s education minister, Chilliwack’s school board chair, and transgender rights advocates. Neufeld later apologized for his comments.

Two more Langley Lodge residents have died, the facility reported Wednesday, May 27.

It brings to 22 the number of residents who have now died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors care home, making it the worst outbreak to date in B.C.

In an update posted to the Langley Lodge website, the home said it had three new resident cases of COVID-19 on the fifth floor as well as one staff member testing positive.

All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.

Surrey now has a second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton.

Located at 6830 King George Blvd., and operated by Fraser Health, this new centre provides same-day care for people needing help within 12 to 24 hours but who don’t require an emergency department. This includes patients with sprains, minor cuts and burns, high fevers and minor infections.

Surrey Summer sports organizations are working on their ‘return to sport game plans’ – hoping to get soccer and other sports up and running this summer – we won’t be able to watch games as restrictions will keep the numbers to teams, referees and coach staff only.

With that – overnight camps are cancelled for 2020 – Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that there just isn’t a safe way to have school aged kid sleepovers and prevent the spread of COVID.