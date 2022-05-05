Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, May 5th

Delta Police have found the driver after a man was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday afternoon. However, police say they believe the driver was unaware they hit someone and it “does not appear to be criminal in nature.” Police day this isn’t considered a crime because “there was an extensive amount of witnesses at the location and some video indicating that this was no fault of the driver.” The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. near 70th and Scott Road.

Metro Vancouver drivers are bracing themselves for yet another spike in gas prices, with the potential for records to break once again. The price at the pump for a litre of regular could rise as much as five cents into tomorrow morning, with highs hitting $2.16. The war in Ukraine continues to get part of the blame for the surge in price, as does inflation, and supply and demand. Drivers in Metro Vancouver also pay some of the highest taxes on fuel in the country.

Nurses and some doctors who perform what are classified as elective surgeries say the push to wipe out surgery backlog has led to worker burnout. This comes as health minister Adrian Dix made an announcement that B-C has almost caught up with the backlog of surgeries from the pandemic and last year’s major weather events….The president of the B-C Nurses Union, says more surgeries were being added to waiting lists even while previous backlogs were being wiped out. For example the BC Orthopaedic Association, says the wait list for most orthopedic surgeries is about two years. It suggests the government provide data by department or specialty to get a better idea of waiting lists.

As we continue to talk about over overturning abortion legalization across the U.S., experts in B.C. say while Canadians may feel secure in their rights, there remain several barriers. A Dr. with UBC says there is still work to be done and says When you get into rural and remote communities, and some places where it’s a little more conservative, access to abortion or the willingness even of physicians to identify as a provider is limited she also mentioned the rights doctors have in B.C. to make a personal choice not to provide a treatment or procedure based on their values and beliefs. In those circumstances, if care cannot be provided locally, it could be a long and expensive trip to get help.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, long a self-proclaimed defender of progressive values, has promised to protect the ability of Canadians to safely and legally obtain an abortion, though he wasn’t clear how he’ll go about it. The right to an abortion doesn’t exist in Canada in the same way it is enshrined in Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that has served as a legal scaffold for reproductive rights champions around the world for nearly half a century. Liberal House leader Mark Holland says “it’s too early to hypothesize” what the government may do to protect access to abortions in Canada, including going further than regulations and using legislation to do it.

The jury has been chosen and is expected to begin hearing evidence today in the Toronto sex-assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard. The first witness is scheduled to take the stand after prosecutors lay out their case this morning. The frontman for the rock band Hedley pleaded not guilty yesterday to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference in alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager. Hoggard was arrested and charged in 2018.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says small flocks in Kelowna and Richmond are the latest in B-C to test positive for avian flu. It says the infected locations have been placed under quarantine. The agency says the Ministry of Agriculture has also notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius about the flocks with positive test results. Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces this year, but no infections have been detected in humans.

The Vancouver Park Board has announced new coyote-related trail closures at Stanley Park. The move is meant to prevent conflict with coyotes who are protecting their young and currently in their denning season. The closures affect the Reservoir Trail and parts of the Eagle and Hanson trails as the park board says it is aiming for “peaceful coexistence” with the animals. The board implemented multiple closures in Stanley Park last year after at least 45 recorded incidents of attacks or aggressive behavior.

The organization running Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is “urgently” calling on the federal government to help alleviate major delays affecting passengers at clearance points due to a

shortage of staff. It says Ottawa needs to make investments to boost staffing levels as well as “streamline” COVID-19 public health requirements to deal with the issue. YVR is also experiencing delays and on Sunday urged passengers to arrive two to three hours ahead of their flights in order to get through the security screening process.