Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Nov. 19th

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on B.C.’s health-care system, as our province reported another record of new infections yesterday. Over the 24-hour period, 762 more cases were confirmed and 10 more people died from the virus. For two days in a row, the number of new cases and people hospitalized because of the virus reached record-highs. Of the 209 patients currently in hospital, 58 are in intensive care.

While he is not calling for a Canada-wide travel ban, our premier says he wants the federal government and provinces to create a unified message for people to avoid all non-essential travel during the pandemic, following our worst COVID-19 case day yet… John Horgan urged against all travel in the province that isn’t necessary and said he would be calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with provinces to have consistent non-essential travel messaging across the country. He also hinted at further health restrictions being implemented at the next provincial COVID-19 update with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix this afternoon.

As cases rise in the Fraser Health region, Surrey’s mayor says the city is on the brink of mandating masks. Doug McCallum’s comments come after another day of record-high increases with case numbers and a second consecutive day of double-digit deaths. More than 60 per cent of the newest cases reported in B.C. are in the Fraser Health Region. He did not specify exactly what a city enforced mandate might look like or what sort of timeline could be expected.

Surrey RCMP are out with a warning of a potential toxic batch of street drugs after the sudden deaths of three people in Surrey within 12 hours. The people are believed to have died from drug overdoses police say the three do not appear to have any connection to each other. RCMP reminding People who consume illicit drugs that you may be at an increased risk of overdose.

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, you no longer have to have a swab put deep into your nose. The saline gargle testing is now available for adults at community COVID-19 collection sites across the Lower Mainland. But if you are getting tested this way, you shouldn’t eat drink, chew gum, brush your teeth, or smoke or vape for at least an hour before.

Mounties in Surrey are warning anyone trying to sell high-end gaming consoles to a stranger to be careful, after three robberies in a 24-hour period this week. According to Surrey RCMP, three separate incidents ended in people being robbed of their PlayStation 5 or Xbox after scheduling meet-ups through Craiglist or Facebook marketplace. All three instances involved the seller showing up with the console and then being assaulted and robbed, one man was even bear sprayed . Police are reminding you if you are selling or buying an item this way to use extreme caution.