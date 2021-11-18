Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, November 18th

After spending days camped out in their truck just outside of Hope — and a ride in a helicopter from a Good Samaritan — a Surrey family is finally back home Wednesday. Sat Pattar says she, her husband, her mom, and two young kids were on their way back from a trip to Kelowna – when they found themselves stuck on Highway 7 along with hundreds of others Sunday evening. She says they were fortunate to get a spot at a truck stop with a gas station, clean bathrooms, showers, a convenience store, and an eatery. Just as Pattar was getting ready to shell out $2,000 for a chopper to take her exhausted kids home, she got connected to someone flying people out for free.

The province has declared a state of emergency. The declaration took effect yesterday at noon. Premier John Horgan spoke to reporters shortly after, saying the order will preserve basic access to services and supplies for communities across the province. People are urged not to travel around B.C. unless absolutely necessary and the province will work to ensure essential goods, as well as medical and emergency services, can reach communities that need them. Horgan pleaded with British Columbians not to hoard items, saying, “what you need, your neighbors need as well.” The premier says he is confident the province can restore B.C.’s supply chains “in a quick and orderly manner” provided people do not hoard.

The Abbotsford Canucks have rescheduled their games that were originally slated for this Friday and Sunday due to the state of emergency caused by flooding in the Fraser Valley. The team says the games have been rescheduled for January 5th and January 10th. Tickets for this weekend’s games will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled dates.

People in Abbotsford continue to hope for the best but they’re also preparing for the worst as the Sumas Prairie remains devastated by flooding. While water levels on the Fraser River continue to go down, the city has still been unable to open its flood gates. Until that can happen, Abbotsford won’t get all the relief it needs. Just two days ago, the city was worried the Barrowtown Pump Station was going to fail. That hasn’t happened, thanks in part to a massive volunteer effort that saw people fill and stack sandbags at the facility, creating a dam and keeping water out.

Thousands of farm animals in B-C have died in what officials are calling an agricultural disaster. The Chicken Farmers of Canada organization says dozens of farms under evacuation orders in the Fraser Valley region are poultry farms. The B-C Dairy Association says the flooding has put a strain on the industry, which is still reeling from a disastrous summer. The association says it’s unclear how many milking cows have died because of the floods.

Health Canada will reportedly approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 tomorrow. The Toronto Star reports a delivery of around three million pediatric doses is expected in the coming days, which would be enough for every single eligible child in that age group to receive one dose of the vaccine.