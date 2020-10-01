Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Oct. 1st

The province is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past day as more people are being hospitalized because of the virus. There are currently 72 people in hospital, which is nearing the levels we saw in May. Twenty of those now in hospital are in intensive care. There are no new deaths, leaving the total at 234 for the province. Outbreaks are also ongoing at 14 long-term care or assisted-living homes and three acute-care facilities.

N-D-P Leader John Horgan says a re-elected New Democrat government will make elder care a priority. Horgan made the pledge during a campaign stop yesterday in Surrey where he announced a 10-year, 1.4-billion dollar plan to improve long-term care — including private rooms for all residents. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson met with voters in Port Moody to discuss his party’s plan to eliminate the P-S-T if elected and hold the tax to three per cent in the following year. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau was on the Island to make a candidate announcement in Oak Bay — the riding held by former Green leader Andrew Weaver, who has retired from politics.

Elections B-C says it’s received 454-thousand requests for vote-by-mail packages as of Tuesday night — more than double the number of mail-in ballots used in the last provincial election in 2017. But the ballots currently being sent out don’t provide voters with a list of candidates because official nominations have yet to close, so they’ll need to write down the name of their chosen local candidate. Votes will still count if spellings aren’t entirely correct as long as the “intent is clear.” If a voter doesn’t know how to spell their preferred candidate’s name, they may simply write down the name of that party and their vote will still count.

A Washington state man is on the hook for $2,000 after sailing into Surrey to meet up with his Canadian girlfriend in violation of COVID-19 border restrictions. RCMP officers spotted the Bellingham-registered bost off Blackie Spit near Crescent Beach in south Surrey on Sunday. They stopped the vessel, went aboard and found a 49-year-old Bellingham man and a 50-year-old Surrey woman.

There will be a ceremony tonight to mark the third anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 others in Las Vegas. Four Canadians were among those killed when a gunman opened fire from a window in the Mandalay Bay hotel above the Route 91 country music festival. Police still don’t know why the 64-year-old retired accountant carried out the attack.

As the calendar flips to the spookiest month of the year, we are set to see a gorgeous moon to mark the occasion. The first full moon of the month will happen tonight, and it’s called a Harvest Moon. The month of October has two full moons this year: the full Harvest Moon and the full Hunter’s Moon on Halloween.