Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Oct. 8th

An interaction with police has sent one person to the hospital in Surrey. The RCMP says officers were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 159 Street for reports of a robbery just after 2 a.m. this morning. It’s unclear how serious the person’s injuries are or how exactly they were hurt.

The province is on the verge of reaching 10,000 COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving and is again reminding British Columbians to keep gatherings small this coming long weekend and, if possible, celebrate virtually. Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 115 more cases yesterday, for a total of 9,956 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. By comparison, Quebec reported 900 new cases — the first time the province had fewer than 1,000 six days — and has had more than 80,000 total. With no news deaths, the total in B.C. remains at 244.

The B-C New Democrats will launch a 10-year cancer action plan if re-elected later this month. New Democrat Leader John Horgan says the plan will deliver results within the first five years and will also add new cancer treatment centers in Nanaimo and Kamloops. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is focused on public safety saying his government will create more effective community policing and invest in integrated police and mental health teams to free up police resources.

The first and only vice-presidential debate of the U-S election campaign focused on COVID-19. Plexiglas shields and physical distancing separated Republican Mike Pence from Democrat Kamala Harris. Pence leads the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force and vigorously defended its response to COVID-19. The pandemic has killed more than 210-thousand Americans. Harris says it is — quote — “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.’

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Red Nose has had to cancel its safe ride service this holiday season. In a release, the organization cites health concerns for their volunteers as well as impacts to service as reasons behind the decision. Operation Red Nose offers free rides each year to help prevent drivers from getting on the road while drinking.

There’s been a sharp jump in parcel deliveries since the pandemic started and Canada Post is expecting that to continue into the holiday season. So it is asking everyone to start shopping for Christmas early to make sure their gifts are delivered on time. Canada Post says it is scaling up its operations, but warns a traditional holiday parcel surge could overwhelm its capacity to make timely deliveries.