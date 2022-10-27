Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, October 27th

BC’s incoming premier David Eby says he’ll try to bring in legislation on key issues like housing, health care and public safety as soon as he’s sworn in. Eby has been asked by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin to begin the process of forming government in a step toward transitioning into his new role while a session of the legislature is underway. Eby says he can’t comment on when a possible cabinet shuffle will happen but he’s being briefed by the public service on major issues facing the province and talking to his colleagues about their top concerns.

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin has accepted the resignation of Premier John Horgan, effective on the date his successor is sworn in. Austin’s office says she looks forward to administering Eby’s oath of office in the near future. She has already asked Eby to start the process of forming government as he transitions into the top job. Austin says she’s thankful to Horgan for his many years of service to the province, including his leadership throughout the pandemic, and wishes him health and happiness.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has withdrawn its support from winter shelter programs put in place by the City of Kamloops this year. The association’s local executive director Alfred Achoba says there’s not enough community support for it to be running any shelters this year and a lack of housing also needs to be addressed so people don’t stay in a shelter for too long. Achoba says the association is also struggling with staffing challenges and wants to push for systemic change as it ensures the services it delivers will help integrate people back into the community where they can maintain their mental health. City of Kamloops manager of social housing Carmin Mazotta says he understands those concerns but there’s no longer an agency operating the city’s facilities so provincial and federal partners must get involved in ending a crisis around homelessness.

Police in Trail are recommending attempted murder charges against a Quebec man who allegedly shot at officers after they say he tried to enter an ambulance station. Trail and Greater District RCMP say police were called and found the man to be behaving erratically. Police say as officers spoke to him in an effort to de-escalate the situation, he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at the two officers and three nearby paramedics. Mounties say a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue the 39-year-old suspect, who remains in custody pending firearms charges before a court date next Wednesday.

Islands Trust says a court order has been obtained against a Thetis Island property owner for allegedly violating bylaws related to potential health and safety hazards. The provincial agency responsible for land-use planning on the Gulf Islands says efforts by bylaw officers to seek compliance have been unsuccessful in connection with the residentially zoned lot used for auto wrecking and salvage. It says the property owner has until November 12th to remove some vehicles posing a risk to the environment. Laura Patrick, chair of the Thetis Island Local Trust Committee, says the agency is mindful of the financial impact and “personal difficulties” that could be preventing the owner from complying with the bylaws but the health and safety of those living on or visiting the property as well as neighbours is a priority.

Police in Victoria say they’re working to identify a man suspected of throwing coffee on a mother and her baby. The department says a woman was walking downtown with her child in the stroller when without warning, she was accosted by a man, who yelled an obscenity at the baby before leaving. The mother and child were unharmed because the coffee was not hot. The department is asking anyone who may have information about the incident involving a Caucasian man in his 30s to contact police.