Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, September 1st

Classes haven’t even started yet for another school year and already the union representing teachers is warning of a possible staffing shortage across B.C. The BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) says there are a few reasons behind the possible disruptions. including retention issues, with many educators deciding to leave teaching during the pandemic, either to retire or for a career change. Meanwhile, teacher shortages aren’t just a B.C. problem. Concerns have also been raised across North America and around the world.

New rules are on the way this month advising airlines on how to respond to Canadian travellers affected by flight disruptions. The Canadian government says up until now, the Air Passenger Protection Regulations required refunds to be provided for flight disruptions within the control of airlines.m Now airlines will be required to provide passengers with either a refund or rebooking, at the passenger’s choice, when there is a flight cancellation or a lengthy delay due to a situation outside the airline’s control that prevents it from ensuring that passengers complete their itinerary within a reasonable time.

Health Canada has given Moderna’s new Omicron-targeted vaccine the green light. Moderna has said it will supply Canada with 12 million doses. A supply deal signed last year between the company and the federal government allows for access to new vaccine adaptations. The agreement is dependent on Health Canada approvals. Pfizer also has an Omicron-specific vaccine that is being reviewed by Health Canada.

A driver was caught heading into oncoming traffic in downtown Vancouver, and was subsequently found to be distracted… very distracted. Three cell phones and a laptop were found in the vehicle, the driver was handed three “use electronic device tickets,” which are $368 each. This traffic stop comes as a new survey finds people are increasingly reaching for their phones while they’re behind the wheel. ICBC says distracted driving is a factor in more than 75 deaths every year.

One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Newton yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 2 PM near 141st Street of 61st Avenue. Police found a man in medical distress. Despite attempts by first responders to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries on scene, a suspect was taken into custody by police. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Former federal Green leader Elizabeth May wants to take back that party’s top job, saying she’s partly responsible for it being “in disarray” but that she now wants to rebuild it as a political force with a focus on climate change. May, who quit as leader of the Greens in 2019 and represents the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, launched her campaign yesterday