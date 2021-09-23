Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, September 23

Surrey RCMP is asking public’s help to locate an 12-year-old male youth, missing from Cloverdale since Wednesday night. Tanner Friesen left his home in the 174A Street and 60 Avenue on Sept. 22 at suppertime, and has not been heard from since. Police and his family are very concerned for his wellbeing He’s described as 5’5″ tall, 80 lbs, long dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, and possibly wearing sandals. Anyone with information on Friesen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Restaurants and other businesses in B.C. that have been refusing to ask customers for their COVID vaccine card can now expect a visit from authorities. The Ministry of Public Safety tells NEWS 1130 “compliance and enforcement action” is underway by multiple agencies in communities across the province. It comes more than a week and a half after the province adopted a proof of vaccination program, where people entering certain non-essential settings must show they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. BC Foodservices Association president and CEO Ian Tostenson estimates about 50 to 60 restaurants across the province have been refusing to check vaccination status. While he knows the province has started to quietly make moves on those businesses, he hasn’t heard of any getting closed as a result. While the Ministry of Public Safety won’t share individual cases or circumstances of enforcement at this time, at least one establishment says it has been handed an expensive ticket as a result of defying the order. Currently, there is a grace period, which means any sort of proof of a vaccine dose will be accepted as long as someone also shows their government issued ID. But, starting on September 27 only the BC Vaccine Card with ID will grant entry to places like restaurants. By October 24 only patrons with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry.

The COVID-19 death toll in British Columbia jumped to 19-hundred and 10 as another 10 people died over a 24-hour period yesterday. The Ministry of Health says the province recorded 759 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active cases to five-thousand, 458. Just over 87 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B-C have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. The Fraser Health authority has the most active cases at 17-hundred and 34, followed closely by Interior Health which has 12-hundred and 223

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Promontory Heights Elementary School, forcing the school to close until at least Oct. 3, effective immediately. In a release sent to parents and staff at the Chilliwack school, Fraser Health says all unvaccinated staff and students from the affected grades are to self-isolate at home, while all others affected will receive self-monitoring instructions. The health authority says it is now reviewing the school’s COVID-19 safety plans If your child attends Promontory Heights, Fraser Health is advising all children who may have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Two people have been arrested after B-C Conservation officials discovered the pair allegedly feeding coyotes in Stanley Park. Access to popular destination had been limited for weeks following a series of coyote attacks on adults and children. Four coyotes were killed as part of a cull to rid the park of the animals that had taken a liking to human food. The Vancouver Park Board said Tuesday it was removing the fencing and signage related to the cull, but still advised caution

The B-C Federation of Labour is encouraging workers to provide feedback to the province on three proposed options for a planned new paid sick leave program. Labour Minister Harry Bains says results of an online survey will help determine whether the program will offer three, five or 10 days of paid sick leave. Labour federation president Laird Cronk says bringing in 10 days

of leave would represent a breakthrough in protecting workplace and community health. Cronk says the lack of paid sick leave is putting strain on the healthcare system and amplifying inequalities between workers — but they are still waiting to hear details of B-C’s plan and how it will be paid.