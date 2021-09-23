Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, September 23

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Promontory Heights Elementary School, forcing the school to close until at least Oct. 3, effective immediately. In a release sent to parents and staff at the Chilliwack school, Fraser Health says all unvaccinated staff and students from the affected grades are to self-isolate at home, while all others affected will receive self-monitoring instructions. The health authority says it is now reviewing the school’s COVID-19 safety plans If your child attends Promontory Heights, Fraser Health is advising all children who may have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
The B-C Federation of Labour is encouraging workers to provide feedback to the province on three proposed options for a planned new paid sick leave program. Labour Minister Harry Bains says results of an online survey will help determine whether the program will offer three, five or 10 days of paid sick leave. Labour federation president Laird Cronk says bringing in 10 days
of leave would represent a breakthrough in protecting workplace and community health. Cronk says the lack of paid sick leave is putting strain on the healthcare system and amplifying inequalities between workers — but they are still waiting to hear details of B-C’s plan and how it will be paid.
Elections Canada says there are still a few close-run ridings where the final result of Monday’s vote is yet to be determined. Mail ballots are still being counted in the Alberta riding of Edmonton Griesbach, where The Canadian Press is projecting that Blake Desjarlais delivered a notable victory for the N-D-P over the Conservatives. In B-C, the ridings of Nanaimo-Ladysmith, West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country and Richmond Centre are still up in the air. Elections Canada has warned final results may not be available until tomorrow for some ridings with thousands of postal votes