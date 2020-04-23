Pulse FM News Update for Thursday

1.The B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association says a group of 25 industry representatives met Wednesday to come up with a “blueprint” on how to possibly re-open restaurants mid May.

Box Concepts Food Group Director Scott Bender co-owns the Surrey WokBox restauraunt in South Surrey. While he’s glad the wheels-are-in-motion, he isn’t holding his breath that actual concrete solutions are coming to business owners anytime soon.

“I find the BCRFA to be broad lined, middle of the road, and not angled where they need to get sometimes because they’re trying to appease three different sides. I do hope though they can get some answers.”

Bender says since the pandemic hit he’s reached out to the Canadian Restauraunt Association, the Franchise Association, and even some members of government for answers, but so far it’s been crickets from those higher up the chain.

As mid-May creeps closer, his list of questions only gets longer.

“Are we going to have to build barriers? Do square footage rules like they’ve roled out in Georgia includes staff members? We have plexy glass now but is there going to be a different spec? Those things take time, we need answers.”