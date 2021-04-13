Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 13

Mounties say litter of puppies were stolen from a home in Surrey, B-C. The R-C-M-P say in a news release they believe the dogs were taken Saturday during a break-and-enter. They say when the resident got home, they found their three Lilac American Bulldog puppies gone. She can’t say if thefts of animals has been on the rise in the city lately, but says it’s clear that more people are interested in owning pets during the pandemic, and that may be a factor here. saying “I do think it’s possible that these people stole the animals just so they could sell them and get a profit, understanding how much of a demand there is right now.” If you have any information about this break and enter or the whereabouts of the pups, you’re asked to call Surrey RCMP

Two U-S agencies are recommending a pause in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in order to investigate six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The six cases under investigation involved women between the ages of 18 and 48. One of the patients died and another is in critical condition. There’s been no word so far from Health Canada on whether it intends to pause use of the shot in light of the suspension in the U.S. NACI says cases identified have been primarily in women under the age of 55 years but notes cases in men have also been reported and have mostly occurred between four and 16 days after administration.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is calling for patience as the government continues to vaccinate workers in COVID-19 hot spots. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the program is focusing on high-risk workers in the highest-spread locations, including firefighters, police, teachers and day care workers. She says like the age-based program, not everyone will get their shots at once, but everyone will have their turn. It was also announced yesterday, People aged 55 and older can register online and by phone, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix. By Wednesday, people 50 and older will be eligible, and those 45 years and up can register starting Friday. Starting April 19, registration will be open to those 40 and older. British Columbia recorded 3-thousand-289 new cases over three days yesterday and 18 more deaths.

More British Columbians can start registering to get their COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday. People aged 55 and older can register online and by phone, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix. By Wednesday, people 50 and older will be eligible, and those 45 years and up can register starting Friday. Starting April 19, registration will be open to those 40 and older. Once you’ve registered, you’ll be invited to book your appointment when it’s your age cohort’s turn to do so. Health Canada anticipates a total of 36.5 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India by June 30. British Columbia recorded 3-thousand-289 new cases of COVID-19 over three days yesterday and 18 more deaths. Henry stressed that people should not be travelling around the province as B.C. wrestles with its third wave, and that British Columbians should only socialize with a consist group of people outdoors.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Gilley Avenue and Kingsway in South Burnaby while they search for a suspect in a stabbing. Burnaby RCMP say a woman was stabbed in the leg Monday evening and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect are known to one another, but the suspect remains at large and they are asking everyone to stay away from the area for the time being. and if anyone has any information regarding the incident to reach out to the RCMP