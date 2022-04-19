Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 19th

A serious crash in Surrey yesterday afternoon led to a closure on Highway 10 between 168 Street and 172 Street in both directions. It happened just before 3pm. Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a serious collision between a tractor trailer and a sedan. One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the area of the crash remained closed. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in after a man died in Surrey RCMP custody over the weekend. Mounties say the man was arrested on Friday in connection with a domestic assault investigation and taken to a jail cell. “During regular checks of prisoners throughout the night, the man was responsive, but during a check in the afternoon of April 16, officers noticed that the man had become unresponsive.” Mounties say officers and the on-shift nurse provided first aid and paramedics were called in. However, the man was later pronounced dead. The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been called in and is tasked with looking into whether police actions or inactions contributed to the death.

This is not a happy time for several thousand Canadians dealing with delayed flights due to a technical problem at Sunwing. The airline says a network-wide ”system issue” prompted delays for ”a number” of Sunwing flights Sunday and Monday, hampering check-in and boarding. The Toronto-based tour operator put some passengers up in a hotel Sunday night and told them to gather in the hotel lobby for an 8 a.m. airport shuttle. One man says not a single soul from Sunwing appeared at the hotel. The shuttle did arrive, but not until 2 p.m.

Amazon has been named in a B.C. Supreme Court civil claim over the death of a Surrey mother who died while saving her young children from a runaway delivery van. Paramjit Masutta was walking with her twin daughters in the Newton neighbourhood on Dec. 15, 2020, when she was killed. She is remembered for her heroic actions as she pushed her daughters out of the way of the van to safety, moments before she was struck. Now, more than two years after her death, her husband has brought legal action against the driver of the van, as well as his employers at the time, claiming negligence. The lawsuit alleges the driver did not take reasonable steps to avoid the collision, and his employers did not train him properly. It also says he was parked illegally, facing the wrong way on the street, and did not use the emergency brake or put the van in “park” before exiting the vehicle.

As interest rates continue to skyrocket in Canada, it appears many Canadians are growing increasingly concerned about the cost of borrowing and going further into debt. The report shows more than half of consumers are already feeling the effects of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate moves. Nearly six in ten Canadians say that as interest rates rise, they are more anxious about their ability to pay their debts. Meanwhile, four in ten say rising interest rates could drive them closer to bankruptcy, and almost half are concerned they won’t be able to cover all living/family expenses in the coming year without acquiring more debt.

The latest Leger poll is offering a picture of how many Canadians have been infected with COVID-19. Almost 25 per cent of respondents to the online poll said they have had COVID. That would be a higher rate of infection than official data suggests. The poll reveals 30 per cent of respondents in the 18 to 34-year-old age range said they’d had COVID, versus 12 per cent of those 55-plus. Thirty-eight per cent of unvaccinated respondents said they’d been infected versus 20 per cent of vaccinated people.