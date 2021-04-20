Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 20

**UPDATE: Police in B.C. won’t be randomly stopping people on roads to make sure they aren’t travelling outside their health region during the pandemic, according to the public safety minister, even though the premier alluded to that as he announced the new rules. Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is “examining the use of periodic roadblocks only” and they could be set up at places like BC Ferries terminals or along Highway 1 leaving the Lower Mainland. “Our intention is to discourage recreational and leisure travel – not punish people – and we are not interested in disrupting commuters and people going about their lives,” Farnworth said in a written statement. “At this time, the details of the order are still being finalized, and I’ll have more to say later in the week.” Farnworth is clarifying how the province plans to enforce its new travel restrictions, which would be in place until at least May 25. **

*The province is extending what was supposed to a three-week COVID-19 circuit breaker through the May long weekend and introducing new travel restrictions. The ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, group fitness activities at gyms and indoor social gatherings was originally set to expire today. Premier John Horgan says orders will also be issued on Friday banning people from non-essential travel outside their health region with fines imposed on violators. B-C Ferries will no longer accept bookings for leisure vehicles such as campers and vans — and signs will be posted at the Alberta border reminding travelers they should only be entering B-C for essential business *