Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 20

**UPDATE: Police in B.C. won’t be randomly stopping people on roads to make sure they aren’t travelling outside their health region during the pandemic, according to the public safety minister, even though the premier alluded to that as he announced the new rules. Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is “examining the use of periodic roadblocks only” and they could be set up at places like BC Ferries terminals or along Highway 1 leaving the Lower Mainland. “Our intention is to discourage recreational and leisure travel – not punish people –  and we are not interested in disrupting commuters and people going about their lives,” Farnworth said in a written statement. “At this time, the details of the order are still being finalized, and I’ll have more to say later in the week.” Farnworth is clarifying how the province plans to enforce its new travel restrictions, which would be in place until at least May 25. **
*The province is extending what was supposed to a three-week COVID-19 circuit breaker through the May long weekend and introducing new travel restrictions. The ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, group fitness activities at gyms and indoor social gatherings was originally set to expire today. Premier John Horgan says orders will also be issued on Friday banning people from non-essential travel outside their health region with fines imposed on violators. B-C Ferries will no longer accept bookings for leisure vehicles such as campers and vans — and signs will be posted at the Alberta border reminding travelers they should only be entering B-C for essential business *
A massive fire broke out at a multi-story building under construction in Langley late last night sending flames and clouds of thick smoke across the Lower Mainland Monday night. Photos and video show flames tearing through the building. Witnesses say people living near the engulfed complex, near 208th street and 80th avenue, were asked to evacuate as it appeared to spread to neighboring buildings. Some people who live nearby say hot embers are raining down, and they heard a succession of loud bangs before the building collapsed in on itself.
At this time there are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

 

B-C is set to join Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario when it comes to offering residents 40 and older the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. The shift in vaccination plans comes as the province stares down new spiking numbers of COVID-19. B-C Premier John Horgan also says a new set of travel restrictions are coming into effect to prevent movement outside of health regions in the province

 

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a child under the age of two has died as result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. Henry says the child lived in the Fraser Health region and had pre-existing health conditions. The announcement came as she reported the province recorded two-thousand-960 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and eight additional deaths.
B-C has nine-thousand-353 active cases of COVID-19 with 441 patients in hospital, including 138 in intensive care

The B-C government has introduced legislation that will provide workers with up to three hours of paid leave to get each dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. If passed, the amendments to the Employment Standards Act will ensure no one will lose pay if they need time away from work to get vaccinated. The province earlier introduced changes to provide job-protected leave for workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations but did not mandate paid time off. Paid vaccination leave will help protect workers and accelerate the economic recovery — and the next logical step is paid sick leave.

Enforcing B.C.’s new COVID-19 travel restrictions may turn out to be a “logistical nightmare” according to a political analyst, and the details will be key. On Monday, Premier John Horgan announced B.C. will have roadside stops starting Friday through the May long weekend, to prevent people from leaving their health authority without a legitimate reason. The province is expected to provide more details on Friday about how people can prove their travel is essential, and what penalties people violating the rules will face. However, enforcement could prove problematic in B.C.’s more populated areas, according to University of the Fraser Valley political science professor Hamish Telford. The province must also consider how police in close communities like Metro Vancouver will coordinate. Telford doesn’t think the province is envisioning people having to have documents justifying their travel outside their immediate area like some European countries like France and Ireland had. Though he admits he is not a health official, he believes there are other measures the province could put in place to limit people’s social interactions “rather than calling in the police and stopping people from crossing Boundary Road or taking a two zone transit on the on the Skytrain.” Enforcements come into play starting this Friday and will contineu through the May long weekend.