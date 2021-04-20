Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 20

B-C is set to join Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario when it comes to offering residents 40 and older the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. The shift in vaccination plans comes as the province stares down new spiking numbers of COVID-19. B-C Premier John Horgan also says a new set of travel restrictions are coming into effect to prevent movement outside of health regions in the province
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a child under the age of two has died as result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. Henry says the child lived in the Fraser Health region and had pre-existing health conditions. The announcement came as she reported the province recorded two-thousand-960 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and eight additional deaths.
B-C has nine-thousand-353 active cases of COVID-19 with 441 patients in hospital, including 138 in intensive care
Enforcing B.C.’s new COVID-19 travel restrictions may turn out to be a “logistical nightmare” according to a political analyst, and the details will be key. On Monday, Premier John Horgan announced B.C. will have roadside stops starting Friday through the May long weekend, to prevent people from leaving their health authority without a legitimate reason. The province is expected to provide more details on Friday about how people can prove their travel is essential, and what penalties people violating the rules will face. However, enforcement could prove problematic in B.C.’s more populated areas, according to University of the Fraser Valley political science professor Hamish Telford. The province must also consider how police in close communities like Metro Vancouver will coordinate. Telford doesn’t think the province is envisioning people having to have documents justifying their travel outside their immediate area like some European countries like France and Ireland had. Though he admits he is not a health official, he believes there are other measures the province could put in place to limit people’s social interactions “rather than calling in the police and stopping people from crossing Boundary Road or taking a two zone transit on the on the Skytrain.” Enforcements come into play starting this Friday and will contineu through the May long weekend.