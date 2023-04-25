Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, April 25th

Germany’s president is visiting the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is slated to take a tour of the Burnaby fuel cell company Cellcentric before going to Vancouver for a roundtable discussion with German and Canadian business representatives. He will later be greeted by Premier David Eby, will tour Vancouver Harbour by boat and visit the University of B.C.’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station. Steinmeier will travel north to Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk for the final leg of his Canadian trip on Wednesday.

An 82 year old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in West Kelowna. The West Kelowna RCMP say the woman was walking in a parking lot when she was struck by a pickup truck just after 11 am. Mounties say the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police. Police say victim services workers are available for witnesses that have been affected by what they saw.

A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Campbell River. The incident happened in April 2020 when provincial health regulations mandated that shoppers stay at least six feet apart from one another, and that grocery stores put a limit on how many customers were inside at a time. The court heard that when the woman was told an area of the store was off limits because it couldn’t accommodate the required space, she said COVID-19 was not real and refused to follow the rules. When the woman was asked to leave, she stopped, turned around, leaned toward an employee and coughed at her face twice.

The BC Greens want the province to adopt a provincial strategy for transitional housing. Leader Sonia Furstenau says clearing the streets has accomplished nothing new because there’s nowhere for vulnerable people to go that actually meets their needs. Furstenau says tiny home villages that include supports are being seen as a solution for communities across the province. She says in absence of a provincial strategy for transitional housing, communities have found their own solutions but it hasn’t been easy.

A group of 24 colleagues from a Burnaby-based production company are seven-million dollars richer after winning the Daily Grand top prize earlier this month. The group chose the lump sum over the other prize option of one-thousand-dollars a day for life. They say they plan to use the winnings to purchase new cars, plan dream vacations and complete home renovations, as well as host a lunch for the entire company. The winning ticket was purchased at Save-On-Foods on Marine Way and Byrne Road in Burnaby.