Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Dec. 1st

The province has recorded its deadliest weekend of COVID-19, with 46 people losing their lives to the virus. The majority of those who died were residents in long-term care in the Fraser Health region. The record number of deaths comes as the province announces 2,364 new infections, which included nearly 300 that were not previously counted because of a data error. Since the first week of November, the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus has tripled, climbing to 316. Seventy-five of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

Hundreds of families across BC are participating in a protest today to keep kids home from school in a show of frustration over the province’s coronavirus back-to-school plan. The BC Student SICK Out has been planned by two moms in Langley and has more than 2,500 members on Facebook. They are trying to bring attention to schools and the safety measures that are not in place but are everywhere else. they are asking for masks, smaller class sizes and online learning options for everyone who would like it across the province.

Despite strict COVID-19 public health rules being in place, some Vancouver Police officers spent their weekend breaking up big parties, dealing with drunk people and handing out expensive fines. Police broke up three separate large parties and fines were issued at all three.

A North Vancouver man is warning others not to make the same mistake he and his family made – after a family birthday dinner became a superspreader event for COVID-19. Earlier this month, the man and six other family members gathered for his father’s 66th birthday. And not long after, him, his wife, mother, father, cousin, and his cousin’s daughter started experiencing symptoms and eventually tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite the recent order against social gatherings, he says they believed they would be okay since they regularly saw each other. Most of the family members have since recovered but his 66 year old father remains in critical condition.

It was certainly a tense night in Surrey, as city council held a virtual public hearing over next year’s proposed budget. At issue is a proposed 2.9 per cent increase to 2021 property taxes, and a controversial campaign promise from Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to transition to a municipal police force, from the RCMP. Many of the comments from the public were highly critical of the mayor, who had no issues in cutting off several callers he deemed as unrespectful. The budget passed the Finance Committee by a 5-4 vote, but still needs approval from council.

TransLink is expanding it’s Reindeer Bus program this year to help deliver some extra cheer and smiles to people around the region. TransLink and says this year, there will be nine buses dressed up as reindeer, instead of the usual one. The annual initiative is all part of the Toys for Tots campaign, which will be running for the 35th year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is guaranteed to receive some of the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it has been approved by Health Canada. That’s one of four vaccines the department is reviewing. At a news conference outside his house today, Trudeau told reporters that 80 per cent of money spent to support and protect Canadians has come from the federal government.

The 2021 Juno Awards are moving from March to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say moving the 50th anniversary show to a warmer month will let them include some unique outdoor programming. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it wants to create the best opportunity possible for artists, the community and dedicated fans.