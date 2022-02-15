Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 15th

Dr Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the plan today for gradually easing public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The most recent public health orders related to gatherings, events, bars and restaurants, for example, were set to expire on Wednesday and Dr. Henry has said she would announce any changes a day earlier. She also said last month that people could expect some restrictions on social gatherings to be gradually lifted by next Monday, which marks Family Day. She said the easing of restrictions would be possible in part because 90 per cent of B-C residents aged 12 and over have received two doses of vaccine, though she added more people need to get a booster shot.

B-C has reported another 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 over three days, while the number of people in hospital has ticked down to 803. The province recorded just over 27-hundred new cases of the illness, but officials have said the number is likely much higher since B.C. has reached its testing capacity. The Health Ministry says there were no new health-care facility outbreaks over the weekend, with most of the 39 active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen says she will look deeper into the Emergencies Act invoked yesterday by the federal government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Act for the first time in Canadian history, as a measure against convoy protests. The Act gives the federal government the power to ban public gatherings in specific areas, take control of public services it deems necessary to deal with the situation, and issue fines and jail time to those who breach public orders. This is the first time the Emergencies Act has ever been invoked since its creation in the 1980s. It replaced the War Measures Act, which was invoked by former prime minister and Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, for the October Crisis, when politicians were being kidnapped.

As gas prices in Metro Vancouver soar to record-breaking highs, one expert says there’s no relief in sight. The price at local pumps hit nearly one dollar and 81 cents per litre yesterday and petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says it could increase by a couple of cents later this week as the price of crude oil reaches its highest point in seven years. He says the price of oil per barrel has jumped from 75 U-S dollars to 93, and it could soon rise to 100, leading to another round of price increases at the pump. McTeague says prices above one dollar and 80 cents per litre could become “the new normal” in Vancouver and likely reach two dollars.

The RCMP is investigating after so-called “freedom convoy” protesters gathered at an Okanagan high school where one woman was filmed shouting racist insults and hurling slurs at students. Two Secondary schools in Osoyoos and Oliver were targeted by protesters opposing vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions Friday as students were leaving for the weekend. The video posted to social media shows some of what happened…A woman is heard screaming at a student who is a person a color “I have a right to be in this country, do you?” Officials confirm the adult in the video has been reported to the RCMP.

Participants of Vancouver’s Women’s Memorial March have torn down a statue of “Gassy Jack” in Gastown on Monday. Indigenous leaders have previously called for the statue to be replaced, saying the namesake is a symbol of oppression. Video of the statue being torn down shows demonstrators holding up red dresses, representative of missing and murdered Indigenous women, as they pulled on ropes tied to the statue’s neck. After a few seconds of pulling, the statue began to wobble before it crashed to the ground. Later in the day, police announced they would be investigating the incident as “mischief.”

Canadian long-track speedskaters won the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit after beating Japan in a thrilling final this morning at the Beijing Olympics. It was the second gold medal and 17th medal overall for Canada at the Games.