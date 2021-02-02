Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 2

Canada has made an agreement with Novavax to produce COVID-19 vaccines in this country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce this morning the deal for domestic vaccine production at a new National Research Council biomanufacturing facility. More details are also expected on making some COVID-19 therapeutic drugs at other facilities in Canada. The deal could help Trudeau tamp down the political headache caused by Canada’s skeletal vaccine production capacity. But Novavax’s vaccine is likely at least two months away from being approved in Canada, while the NRC facility is still under construction and designed to produce only about two million doses a month. Canada has a deal to buy 52-million doses from Novavax after it is approved by Health Canada.

B-C’s top doctor says she’s concerned about growing numbers of COVID-19 variants in the province, with four cases of the South African strain and 14 of the United Kingdom strain. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says all of the U-K cases are linked to travel but none of the South Africa cases are connected to international trips, so officials are working to understand the spread. A contact of someone who tested positive for one of the variants attends Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge, so the health authority is testing some 80 people in the student’s cohort. Henry says the variants are concerning because we still don’t know much about them and they’re thought to spread more easily. B-C is reported one-thousand-158 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday as well as 21 additional deaths.

Vancouver Police have issued a warning to the public to be careful after two men posing as police officers attacked an elderly woman in her west-side home. Sergeant Steve Addison says a 78-year-old woman was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after what he describes as a “deeply disturbing crime.” Addison says it’s believed the woman let in two men posing as police officers when they knocked on her door yesterday morning but the motive for the attack is unknown. He says all officers carry I-D cards and police badges and anyone doubts if a person they are dealing with is a member of force, they can call the non-emergency line for confirmation.

R-C-M-P are investigating after shots were fired in Richmond at around 12:30 a-m Monday morning. Police say initial reports suggest there was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two separate vehicles, which sped away as police arrived. There are no reports of injuries. Police are asking witnesses to come forward and also encouraging residents to check their home surveillance and vehicle dash-cams to see if they may have captured the incident on video.

If you’re going to be parking on White Rock’s waterfront this week, be sure to be have change or a credit card with you. While the city provided free parking in the waterfront lots in November, December and January – part of an annual initiative to help local businesses and encourage outdoor activity during the winter months – pay parking returned as of yesterday . Waterfront rates during the shoulder season— which lasts from Feb. 1 to March 31—are $2 an hour along the waterfront and $7.50 a day at the West Beach Parkade and the Montecito Parkade.