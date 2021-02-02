Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 2

Vancouver Police have issued a warning to the public to be careful after two men posing as police officers attacked an elderly woman in her west-side home. Sergeant Steve Addison says a 78-year-old woman was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after what he describes as a “deeply disturbing crime.” Addison says it’s believed the woman let in two men posing as police officers when they knocked on her door yesterday morning but the motive for the attack is unknown. He says all officers carry I-D cards and police badges and anyone doubts if a person they are dealing with is a member of force, they can call the non-emergency line for confirmation.
R-C-M-P are investigating after shots were fired in Richmond at around 12:30 a-m Monday morning. Police say initial reports suggest there was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two separate vehicles, which sped away as police arrived. There are no reports of injuries. Police are asking witnesses to come forward and also encouraging residents to check their home surveillance and vehicle dash-cams to see if they may have captured the incident on video.
If you’re going to be parking on White Rock’s waterfront this week, be sure to be have change or a credit card with you. While the city provided free parking in the waterfront lots in November, December and January – part of an annual initiative to help local businesses and encourage outdoor activity during the winter months – pay parking returned as of yesterday . Waterfront rates during the shoulder season— which lasts from Feb. 1 to March 31—are $2 an hour along the waterfront and $7.50 a day at the West Beach Parkade and the Montecito Parkade.
Ontario’s Wiarton Willie says he did not see its shadow on Groundhog Day and is predicting an early spring for 2021. “Well folks, my prediction is official,” the groundhog posted on Twitter. “With cloudy skies and snow falling upon us this morning in Wiarton it was very hard to find my shadow — even with all the camera lights around! Fans of spring rejoice, an Early Spring is around the corner,” he said Tuesday. Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather. No shadow is said to foretell that spring-like temperatures are on the way.
Impeachment proceedings against former U-S President Donald Trump are moving forward in Washington. Trump’s latest legal team is expected to deliver a brief to the
United States senate by noon today, as required, responding to the article of impeachment. Trump faces trial next week on accusations that he incited a harrowing and deadly siege at the U-S Capitol on January 6th.