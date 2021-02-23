Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 23

Teachers at a Surrey elementary school are hoping to make a bold statement about COVID-19. Some staff at École Woodward Hill Elementary School in South Newton are planning what’s been described as a “walk-in” Tuesday morning. It comes after seven schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, reported cases of the highly contagious B.1.7.7 variant, most commonly associated with the U.K. Many teachers are expected to enter the school dressed all in red shortly before classes begin. It’s all in an effort to raise awareness about the seriousness of the situation and show support for other schools with the variant. The group plans to practice physical distancing and wear masks. The Surrey School District says five of its schools have confirmed cases of the variant. Roughly 300 students and staff are self-isolating at home while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests, which are expected on Wednesday. Tuesday’s walk-in is not expected to impact classes.

Four Surrey recreation centres out of 11 have been chosen for mass vaccination sites as part of the largest immunization program in B.C.’s history, set to roll out between April and September 2021. The provincial government intends to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to 4.3 million people. The Clayton Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Guildford Recreation Centre and South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre. Council authorized city staff to execute lease agreements for the four civic facilities. Fraser Health needs to deliver 37,500 doses each day between April and November and is planning a “soft launch” in March. The health authority indicates the Fraser Health Region has 1.8 million people who are eligible for vaccination and of those, 31 per cent live in Surrey.

B-C health officials are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p-m today. Yesterday, health officials reported two cases of the COVID-19 variant first found in Nigeria, which they say are under investigation in the province. They say 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern have now been found in the province for a total of 101 infections. Yesterday BC reported one thousand-428 new infections over the past three days for a total of seventy-seven-thousand-263 cases in the province. B-C recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of one-thousand-335 fatalities

New rules this week around mandatory hotel quarantines for travelers coming into Canada are already causing huge headaches for some air passengers, and they just went into affect yesterday. There are complaints it can take hours or even days to book a room, forcing some travelers to delay or even cancel flights. Nationally, there are 18 federally approved hotels where air travelers can book their minimum three-day quarantine while they are tested for COVID-19 — there are five around Vancouver International Airport, all in Richmond. The issue is that the government has contracted a single company — GB Travel Canada — to run the quarantine booking system and rooms can only be secured over the phone through its agents. Travelers can not book their quarantines directly with the hotels. The hotel stays — which must be paid for by the travelers — are just one of a series of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and more highly contagious variants in Canada

A 22-year-old climate activist has been granted bail by an Indian court, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for allegedly helping in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests in India Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

New Delhi police claim the document spread misinformation about the months-long protests by farmers and — quote — “tarnished the image of India.”