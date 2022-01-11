Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, January 11th

Environment Canada says substantial rain and snow is expected for coastal B-C this week. It has issued rainfall warnings that will bring up to 150 millimetres of rain by tomorrow night. The weather office says the freezing level will also rise and the melting snow will increase river flows that will prompt localized flooding. Emergency Management B-C says sandbags will be made available by local governments, but residents should clear out gutters and make sure their stormwater drains are clear.

B-C recorded six-thousand, 966 new COVID-19 infections and seven more deaths between Friday and yesterday. The Health Ministry says 431 people are in hospital, with 95 in intensive care. There were seven new health-care facility outbreaks across B-C. The province reported almost 90 per cent of adults have received their second vaccination, while 27.7 per cent have had a third dose.

Schools re-opened yesterday in B-C after a prolonged winter break caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. An epidemiologist at SFU says it is hard to tell how big of an impact the new variant will have because the province has reached its testing capacity and schools have limited data. The B-C School Trustees Association says most of the province had regular attendance levels. The province has said unusual dips in attendance will trigger a response from public health, which may include an investigation, the use of rapid tests or a temporary shift in learning methods.

A TikTok video detailing an EasyPark Vancouver officer allegedly taping a trespassing notice on a sleeping man has amassed over 30,000 views and reaction from the city. The woman who posted the video says she was walking in Gastown when she saw two EasyPark employees taping a paper onto the man. EasyPark says this does not align with their policy and they they plan to educate thier staff to make sure something like this does not happen again.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on the case after a dead man was found in a small house Sunday evening on 84 Avenue near King George. It’s the city of Surrey’s first homicide of 2022. Surrey had 10 homicides in 2021 and 12 in 2020.

A new poll suggests a slim majority of Canadians support the latest round of lockdowns and other government-imposed restrictions as the Omicron variant fuels an explosion of new COVID-19 infections. Fifty-six per cent of respondents in the poll agreed governments are making the right decisions to limit the spread of Omicron and keep the health system from being overrun. Another 31 per cent said they did not believe Omicron poses a serious health risk to most of those who are infected, and that governments should leave things open and let Canadians live with the risk. The remaining 14 per cent said they did not know.