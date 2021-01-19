Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, January 19

R-C-M-P in Mission say a 14-year-old student was arrested and released pending an investigation after another case of violence on school grounds. The Mounties say the student from Heritage Park Middle School was arrested after an assault at Mission Secondary last Wednesday. That’s after video footage showed another assault on the Heritage Park school grounds last Monday, resulting in the arrests of two teen girls. The video circulated on social media shows two people kicking and punching the victim while a crowd looks on, laughing. A drive-by rally was held Sunday in support of the 13-year-old transgender student and victim of the first assault.

B-C’s top doctor says production delays for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will slow down the delivery of first doses in the province in the coming weeks. But Dr. Bonnie Henry says the setback is temporary and B-C is still on track to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents by the end of March. Henry says a shortfall of about 60-thousand doses should be made up by March and B-C expects to “dramatically” expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to people across the province starting in April. More than 87-thousand people in B-C have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, as second does for the first people to receive the shot last month get underway starting today. It has been confirmed that 80 per cent of residents of long-term care homes in the hard-hit Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Dr bonnie Henry reported 1,330 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend with our lowest day being Sunday to Monday at 301 cases along with 31 new COVID-19 related deaths

There are fears right-wing extremists like the ones who stormed the U-S Capitol may try to impersonate police officers or the military to breach security and disrupt Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow. It’s one reason the F-B-I has urgently targeted the hundreds of riot suspects. Acting U-S Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen says there have been 200-thousand tips from the public and more than 100 arrests so far.

Today is not only the last day of presidency for Donald Trump but it’s also “Pardon day where he gets to offer clemency to dozens of people before he leaves the White House tomorrow Apparently Trump is preparing to grant about 100 pardons and commutations. It’s not the longest list of pardons by a U.S. president but it may be one of the most controversial. Former President Barack Obama had granted more than 300 pardons in his final days at the White House, mostly to people serving mandatory sentences for low-level drug offences. However, Trump’s list includes many white collar criminals, rappers, and even a convicted eye doctor from Florida, who’s been serving time for health-care fraud. – we have not yet received the full list of pardons. Trump is considering a final round of pardons and clemencies that may be even closer to home. As Trump continues to face legal challenges, the prospect that he may try to pardon himself, other family members or senior aides remains the subject of internal White House discussion.

A pollster says a new survey suggests Canadians want to do their part and will stand by their governments in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Sixty-five per cent of respondents to a poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies would support a nightly curfew if recommended by public health officials. The poll also points to a growing mental health problem as the pandemic drags on.

And it was a rough night for our Vancouver Canucks last night, they played the Calgary Flames in Calgary and lost 5-2. This was their 3rd loss in a row, only winning 1 game so far this season. The Canucks return to Vancouver for a six-game homestand. They’ll play 11 games in their first 18 days of an NHL regular season shortened and condensed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It turns out many British Columbians have kept Christmas lights on past holidays to combat ‘COVID-19 blues’ Many B.C. neighborhoods are still shining bright with the glimmer of holiday decorations and lights – nearly a month after Christmas Day. This is all to combat “COVID-19 blues,” says B.C. Hydro, after its province-wide survey found that one-third of British Columbians planned to leave their lights up post holidays. So if you’re wondering when you should take your Christmas lights down… Whenever you want

Delta police say an officer in the right place at the right time likely saved a driver’s life after a pickup truck overturned in a water-filled ditch. Police say the officer was doing paperwork in his vehicle at about 1:00 am on Saturday when he noticed a moving light from a farm field in Ladner. They say he investigated and found the truck in approximately a metre of water with a banging noise coming from cab, which was submerged. The officer was able to get the upper half of the driver’s body out of the window before emergency crews arrived.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any Canadians who still have international trips planned need to cancel. Speaking today, Trudeau said the variants of the novel coronavirus identified in the U-K, South Africa and Brazil could change the situation rapidly. Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for a ban on flights coming in from outside Canada for the same reason.

In an emotional farewell, US President-elect Joe Biden promised that even as he leaves for Washington, DC, he will “always be a proud son of the state of Delaware.” Speaking at an event at the National Guard headquarters in Delaware named for his late son, Beau, Joe Biden’s voice became thick with emotion. Biden will spend the night at Blair House before moving into the White House tomorrow.

40 electric vehicle charging stations are planned to be installed in Surrey! In an announcement from all three levels of government today, work on the 40 new stations will start immediately. The funding is for the Clean Surrey Electric Vehicle Charging Network project. The project is receiving funding from all three levels of government, with $274,000 coming from the federal government, $228,000 coming from the province and $182,000 coming from the city.