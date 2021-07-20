Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, July 20

Evacuation orders have been issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to a “rapidly moving” wildfire less than 10 kilometres north of the city of Osoyoos posing “immediate danger to life and safety.” The town of Oliver is also under evacuation alert. The Inkaneep Creek wildfire was sparked Monday afternoon, and had spread to 700 hectares by Monday night. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says a state of local emergency has been declared by the Osoyoos Indian Band. About 200 properties are covered by the order, and social media posts from the regional district say that search and rescue crews along with RCMP are “conducting tactical evacuations.” An additional 60 properties between Osoyoos and Oliver have also been ordered to evacuate, the regional district noting the fire is “moving rapidly north into the Regional District boundary.” The district has also issued an evacuation alert for the town of Oliver “for lands within the boundary of the town.” By 9:45 p.m. it had grown to 700 hectares. The mayor of nearby Oliver, Martin Johansen told NEWS 1130 early Monday evening that he was anxiously watching to see if the fire will move toward his town and prompt evacuation orders for residents.

Canada’s federal government updated its border measures on Monday announcing that fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from the U.S. will be allowed to enter the country as of August 9. All other fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter Canada starting September 7, on the condition the country’s COVID-19 case counts remain low and vaccination rates keep trending in a positive direction. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who said he spoke with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, said the U.S. has not yet indicated any plan to change current restrictions at the land border. Canadians are able to fly into the U.S. with a negative COVID-19 test. The feds say to be fully vaccinated, incoming travellers must be immunized with a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to arriving in the country. Proof of vaccination has to be uploaded to the “ArriveCAN” app and all travellers still have to provide a quarantine plan just in case. Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed to enter Canada through non-essential trips. If someone or a group is considered essential, they must quarantine for 14 days (two weeks). Pre-arrival testing is still in place, the feds say, but as of August 9, mandatory post-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers will be scrapped in favour of a random testing process. Canada’s hotel quarantine system will be scrapped for all travellers on August 9. Starting August 9, in addition to Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, five more airports will begin accepting international travellers. They include:

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airpor

Edmonton International Airport

The current Canada-U.S. border restrictions are set to expire on Wednesday but will be rolled over until the new changes take effect on August 9. Canada’s borders have been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

Smoke and flames could be seen for kilometres as crews battled a fire in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood early Monday morning. The St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, in the area of 108 Avenue and 138 Street, was completely destroyed after flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Surrey RCMP confirmed Monday that they are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating if the fire is related to an arson incident that happened a week earlier. On July 14, RCMP said a female suspect lit items on fire in front of the door to the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, and then left the area. She was captured on surveillance video just after 2:30 a.m. and police have not yet found this person. RCMP released a photo of the woman and are appealing for any information. She’s described as white, 5’7” tall, with a heavy-set build and dark hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black tank top, black tights with a flower print, and black flip flops. The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties. He says the church played a big role in many people’s lives, including his own. With a congregation of about 400 families, Elmasry says he’s not sure what the next steps will be, noting it will likely cost a lot of money to rebuild.

British Columbia is expected to name the newly appointment First Nations liaisons who are supporting its residential school response. Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin is scheduled to introduce the liaisons and provide more details on the province’s 12-million-dollar residential schools response fund early this afternoon. The government has previously said the fund will support investigative work at former residential school sites and fund programs that support those experiencing trauma following the discovery of remains. Several First Nations in B-C and Saskatchewan have said ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves on former school grounds.

The B-C Hotel Association says a serious workforce shortage is adding to the lack of accommodations available to wildfire evacuees, as some 300 blazes scorch the province. President and C-E-O Ingrid Jarrett says some hotels have taken blocks of rooms off the market because they don’t have the staff to clean them. She says the association is working with Emergency Management B-C to designate rooms for evacuees but there’s more availability in urban areas like the Lower Mainland. Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says finding accommodations for evacuees has been a “nightmare” and he had to direct the latest batch more than 100 kilometres away from their home community.