Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, July 27

Thirty-four Australian firefighting personnel are set to arrive in B-C today, joining hundreds from Mexico, Quebec, Alberta, Parks Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces as they help battle some 250 wildfires burning across the province. The B-C government says the group from Australia will include one nine-person incident management team, various specialized leadership roles and technical specialists who will be deployed under the direction of the B-C Wildfire Service. It says out-of-province personnel are working under strict COVID-19 protocols. More than 35-hundred people in total are involved in fighting operations across B-C, where the fire danger rating is listed as either high or extreme across swathes of southern Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

It will be the weekend at the earliest before showers could fall over parched areas of southeastern B-C where wildfires continue to rage — and there’s no rain at all in forecasts for the rest of the province’s southern half. Environment Canada says above-average temperatures for southern B-C will continue for days, but cool, wet weather is giving firefighters a break in the north. The B-C Wildfire Service says it’s battling almost 260 wildfires with 40 listed as fires of note — meaning they are highly visible or pose an immediate risk to safety. Data from Emergency B-C shows nearly 60 evacuation orders covering more than 42-hundred properties are in effect, while thousands more residents must be ready to leave on short notice if wildfires flare near their homes.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has declared a local state of emergency and issued an evacuation order for numerous properties in response to the Thomas Creek wildfire burning near Okanagan Falls, south of Penticton. To the north, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also added properties to one of more than 20 evacuation orders in the large region surrounding Kamloops. To the west, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has downgraded an evacuation order for 184 properties near the Michaud Creek fire, which is listed as a “fire of note” — meaning it’s highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District partially rescinded an order near Sicamous, but it remained in effect for a pocket of properties.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released more information about a body found located inside a vehicle burning outside Langley last week. It says in a statement the victim was a white male, though further identification is pending, and the vehicle was a Red Ford F-150 truck with body-kit modifications. Police say early information indicates the incident was targeted

and investigators are determining whether it was related to gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland. They say the victim was not connected to the area where the vehicle was found and I-HIT is asking anyone with dash-cam footage from driving around 200 Street and 82 Avenue last Tuesday around 6:45 p-m to come forward

Parts of B-C’s south coast have joined swathes of the southern Interior that are subject to special weather statements by Environment Canada due to heat. The weather agency says temperatures in Metro Vancouver will rise later this week by three to five degrees compared with today, pushing into the low 30s inland. It says overnight lows will also rise into the mid to high teens. The hottest temperatures are expected Thursday to Saturday in the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky regions, along with inland Vancouver Island.

Canada has won its first-ever Olympic softball medal. Kelsey Harshman drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as the Canadians beat Mexico 3-2 for bronze at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday. Emma Entzminger added two RBIs to secure a podium finish at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, some 13 years after the program’s agonizing fourth-place showing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And although left heartbroken when Canada’s gold-medal hopes were dashed with Sunday’s 1-0 extra-inning loss to Japan, they won’t go home empty-handed. Softball and baseball were dropped from the Games docket in 2012 and 2016, and won’t be part of Paris 2024, but both are expected to be back four years later in Los Angeles. And don’t worry they did have one fan in the stands to celebrate, Canadian chef de mission Marnie McBean, on the 25th anniversary of her own rowing triple gold, made up the country’s cheering section, sitting directly behind home plate with two flags and a drum.