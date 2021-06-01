Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 1

As the administration of second doses begins to ramp up nationwide, new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine mixing could be coming imminently. Multiple reports suggest the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will update its guidance to recommend that a second shot of an mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, can be the follow-up to a first dose of AstraZeneca. The new guidance will also reportedly advise that people who got one of the mRNA shots as their first dose will be able to take either as their second. The current NACI guidance states that mixing should only be an option between mRNA vaccines if the same first dose is unavailable. Federal officials are expected to share the updated guidance this morning at 9am.
There will be a “take-note” debate in Parliament today on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B-C. But Indigenous leaders are demanding more than speeches in Parliament. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says it’s time for the Liberals to immediately dedicate more resources, both financial and human, to fully investigate all Indigenous child deaths at residential schools. He’s calling the tragic discovery in Kamloops a catalyst.
B-C has reported another 11 deaths linked to COVID-19, pushing the death toll in the province to one-thousand, 703. Another 708 new infections were diagnosed between Friday and monday – he province recorded 258 new infections on Saturday, 238 on Sunday, and 212 on Monday, – for a total of two-thousand-953 active cases. There are 249 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered in B-C, amounting to nearly 70 per cent of all adults.
B.C.’s minimum wage is set to surpass $15 an hour on June 1, the highest of any province in Canada. The increase is an extra 60 cents an hour, going from $14.60 to $15.20 an hour on Tuesday. Over the last four years, the province’s minimum wage has steadily gone up from $11.35 an hour in 2017 as part of the NDP government’s pledge to give the province’s lowest paid workers a pay boost. After this wage hike, the minimum wage will be tied to inflation. The wage increase means B.C. will have the highest minimum wage in Canada with the exception of Nunavut, which has a minimum wage of $16 an hour.
