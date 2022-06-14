Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 14th

It appears millions of unvaccinated Canadians will soon have more travel options as the federal government looks to take another step toward reducing airport congestion. According to multiple reports, the Trudeau government will announce Tuesday that it will be dropping vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outbound flights overseas. The suspension of the mandate is reportedly set to go into effect this week. The requirement for passengers leaving Canadian airports, and those wanting to travel domestically on a train or plane, to show proof of vaccination has been in effect since Oct. 30, 2021. There are approximately five million unvaccinated Canadians.

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister calls the series of highway blockades impacting the morning rush in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island “just unacceptable.” Yesterday morning, Save Old Growth protesters targeted lanes near the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and the Massey Tunnel causing drivers to be stuck in gridlock. Mike Farnworth said while Canadians have the right “to do lawful protest,” blocking highways is illegal. He also echoed the frustration of many commuters. On top of that, he adds demonstrators potentially put themselves and others in danger. But the Save Old Growth co-founder says the real danger is global average temperatures rising.

A large part of southern B-C is under flood warning as heavy rain pounds the area. The emergency operations centre has been activated in the southeastern community of Fernie after a flood warning was posted for the nearby Elk River. Flood warnings, watches or high streamflow advisories cover much of southern B-C and Environment Canada said Fernie would be the centre of a rainstorm bringing 50 to 80 millimetres before it tapered to showers later today.

If you were planning to head to Golden Ears Provincial Park Tuesday, you’ll have to make other plans. BC Parks, alongside the BC Conservation Officer Service is trying to trap a problematic black bear at the popular spot. The animal has become too comfortable around humans and has been breaking into cars to try and get at the food inside, as well as combing through garbage. The bear also surprised campers after it tried to get inside a trailer, while they were in it. According the BC Parks website, the closure period will begin Tuesday, June 14 and end Thursday, June 16 at 4 p.m.

The Burnaby-based society that trains fully certified assistance dogs says it needs volunteers for a nearly two dozen newborn pups. The Pacific Assistance Dogs Society says it’s looking for at least 20 new volunteer puppy-raisers, and 15 puppy-sitters. It says puppy-raisers must be able to commit at least 18 months, care for the pup 24-7 and be able to take the dog to work or school. Puppy-sitters, on the other hand, can look after the dog for a shorter amounts of time.