Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 7th

Surrey RCMP says a suspect wanted in connection with two separate stabbing attacks last week at grocery stores in the Guildford area has been arrested. One woman was left with serious injuries after she was attacked Thursday afternoon while shopping at the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue near 148 Street. Two days later police were called again, this time to a Walmart in Guildford Town Centre on 152 Street, over reports of another random attack. A victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds but their injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for both incidents. Investigators say a 33-year-old woman remains in custody and that no charges have yet been laid.

The B-C coroners service is set to release a report this morning into last summer’s so-called heat dome, which claimed nearly 600 lives. The report comes after the province’s announcement of a heat alert and response system that will include heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies to help residents and communities stay safe. Temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius for days during last year’s heat dome, when most of those who died included elderly and vulnerable people living in buildings without air conditioning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says that new heat response system will be introduced in B-C in an effort to warn residents about potential emergencies related to potentially deadly heat from rising temperatures. He says the government is prepared to broadcast extreme heat emergency alerts to mobile devices through the national Alert Ready system, which is already used for Amber Alerts and tsunami, wildfire and flood warnings.

A man who was arrested in Port Moody in connection with the high-profile death of Trina Hunt has been released with no charges. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the arrest but did not provide a name. Members of Hunt’s family say they “can’t confirm from a legal standpoint” who was arrested. Hunt was reported missing by her husband in January of last year. Her remains were found months later in Hope, with investigators confirming they suspected foul play in her death, reclassifying her case as a homicide.

Gasoline prices continue to rise across Canada. Yesterday afternoon, GasBuddy recorded the national average at just under $2.07 for a litre of regular, we know here in the lower Mainland its more like 2.36 And hang on because experts warn more increases are coming this week. Prices, on average, are up 11 cents compared with just a week ago. GasBuddy, says things are only going to get worse for Canadian fuel prices.

The mother of a teenage girl who was allegedly being extorted online has told a B-C court she got a Facebook message containing a link to an adult pornographic website displaying her daughter’s image a few days before Christmas in 2010. Carol Todd says her heart skipped a beat when she clicked on the link and she took a screen capture and printed a copy of what she saw. Her daughter, Amanda Todd, died by suicide in 2012, and a Dutch man named Aydin Coban is on trial in a New Westminster courtroom.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has confirmed a case of monkeypox in a person who lives in Vancouver. This is B.C.’s first case of the virus. According to the BCCDC, the risk of monkeypox to the general public is very low. Monkeypox is spread through contact with sores and items like bedding or towels that have been contaminated. It can also spread through respiratory droplets such as coughs and sneezes.