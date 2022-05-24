Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 24th

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an unmarked burial ground at a former Kamloops residential school set off a year of reckoning in Canada about the country’s history and treatment of Indigenous Peoples. The prime minister spent several hours at a memorial ceremony in Kamloops where he faced angry chants, but also received warm hugs from several elders. He says he understands the anger and grief people feel about the presence of children’s graves at residential schools.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to visit a food bank and discuss housing in Vancouver this morning. And then later today, Trudeau and B-C Premier John Horgan are scheduled to make an announcement about the 2025 Invictus Games. Last month, Prince Harry announced that the world’s first winter edition of the games for wounded and ill military veterans will be held in Vancouver and Whistler.

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after they say a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into her home. Police say it happened on Saturday, just before 7am , near 129th street and 101A Avenue in Surrey.. The woman who lives at the home said she was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. As for the suspect, they are described as a male in his mid 30’s with light-coloured skin, approximately 5’6 wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The experts think gas prices could soon hit $2.40 per litre for regular in Metro Vancouver, one analyst blames the upcoming summer driving season south of the border. They say Metro Vancouver gas prices will hover around the $2.20 per litre mark for regular this week but as more Americans hit the road, demand will go up and supply will dry up. They expect the Memorial Day long weekend, which is on May 30 in the U.S., will kick start summer driving season in the U.S., similar to what the May long weekend did in Canada.

Vancouver police say a 19-year-old man has died following a fight outside a nightclub in Marpole neighbourhood early Monday morning. Police say at around 3 a.m. a fight broke out between a large group of people on SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street outside of the Gallery Vancouver nightclub. The victim was found suffering from stab wounds and despite efforts from emergency crews, he died in hospital. According to police, a 24-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

Schools are closed in some Ontario communities hit hard by a major storm that blew into the southern and eastern parts of the province on Saturday, killing 10 people. Local states of emergency remain in effect in Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa and Uxbridge, east of Toronto. Utility crews are working flat out to restore power, but it’s a major job. Hydro Ottawa says its distribution system has been crushed and that the storm brought down more hydro poles than the ice storm did in 1998.

It wasn’t a baby boom, but births bumped up by one per cent in the U-S last year. That’s still lower than before the pandemic. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the largest one-year drop in births in nearly a half-century.