Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Nov. 24th

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 shows no indication of slowing down, and the stress rising cases and outbreaks are putting on the health-care system is “very real,” Yesterday Dr. Bonnie Henry reported a combined total of 1,933 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend. Seventeen more people died from the virus over the weekend. The majority of them were from the Fraser Health region and the rest were from Vancouver Coastal. Since the start of the pandemic, 348 people have died from the virus, most of them were residents in long-term care A record 277 people are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, with 59 in critical care.

Families from 10 more schools in Surrey received notifications of possible COVID-19 exposure on Sunday evening, bringing the three-day total for school exposure notifications in the district to 22. Concern among some parents and teachers is growing after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced last week that schools would not be part of the indoor mandatory mask policy announced for the rest of the province. While masks are mandated in some areas like hallways, they are not required in classrooms and the rules vary by grade.

BC’s movie theatres scrambled to shut down yesterday afternoon following health officials’ latest health update saying they’re not supposed to be open. Last week the province issued new health orders forbidding gatherings and cancelling all community events. Live performances had to cancel their shows, but movie theatres across the province continued to operate over the weekend.. Yesterday Dr. Bonnie Henry clarified that the order cancelling events encompasses movie theatres

Two parents in Delta were alarmed to find a cannabis edible in their child’s Halloween candy this year, according to police. The Delta Police Department said the troubling discovery prompted an investigation that ultimately led authorities to an illegal drug lab that was being run out of a home. It’s unclear whether the edible was handed out on purpose during Halloween. Police said they haven’t received any other reports from families regarding cannabis edibles.

Christmas lights will be allowed to shine all night in the District of North Vancouver this holiday season. A motion that would have seen a curfew imposed on Christmas lights, requiring them to be turned off at 11 p.m., was met with swift backlash. Over the last five years, the district received two complaints about Christmas lights, Yesterday the District said the motion was an overreach, especially during the pandemic.

Canada has reached another agreement with a pharmaceutical company to buy doses of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has bought 26-thousand doses of an unnamed drug co-developed by Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics and Eli Lilly, with an option to buy thousands more. He is also reminding Canadians to continue following public guidelines, noting that while vaccines are on the way, they can’t help those who get infected now.