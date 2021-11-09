Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, November 9th

City of Surrey employees and volunteers have been told they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who choose not to will have to take part in a “rapid testing program” and turn in a negative rest result before each shift. After Feb. 1, employees in the rapid testing program will have to pay for related costs themselves and those who fail to comply with one or the other will be placed on unpaid leave for a minimum of 30 days and eventually could lose their jobs. Of roughly 1,400 City of Surrey employees who responded to a survey, 94 per cent indicated they have been fully vaccinated.

B-C has reported one-thousand-438 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over a three-day period, as well as 17 more deaths linked to the illness. 407 people are in hospital with 121 in intensive care. Close to 43 per cent of the active cases are located in the Fraser Health region. Just over 90 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and up have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have had two doses.

It’s not something we’re used to in Vancouver, but it’s been confirmed a tornado touched down at UBC over the weekend. A tornado watch was issued Saturday evening, and then quickly lifted. Following an on-site storm damage survey, Environment Canada has released a preliminary storm assessment, which says the tornado touched down at 5:10 p.m. near the UBC University Golf Club. The rating for the tornado is EF0, which is the weakest on a scale of EF0 to EF5.

Mounties in Surrey are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl last seen on Saturday afternoon. Jaya Boutet-Bakke was last seen at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station at 4:45 p.m. She is described as having a medium build, brown curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red top, and dark pants. Police and family are concerned for her well-being, If you have nay information you are asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Houston police are leading the criminal investigation into what went wrong Friday night when eight people died and hundreds were injured at a music festival. But a prominent local official is calling for an independent review because the police department was deeply involved in safety measures for the festival, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. Experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help the city avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.

Health Canada has approved booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, to be administered at least six months after the first two doses. The booster is designed to help people maintain their protection against the virus over time. Provinces are using different rollout strategies for booster doses, and m-R-N-A vaccines like the Pfizer shot have already been used to offer longer-lasting protection to high-risk people in several parts of the country.