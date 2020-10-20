Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Oct 20th

B.C. is in its second wave of COVID-19, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared as she announced 499 new cases and two deaths over the past three days. She says there are one-thousand-639 active cases, including 67 people in hospital. Henry says the province is in a second wave of the pandemic but is experiencing more manageable ongoing growth. Yesterday, Canada surpassed 200,000 cases total. The bulk of the country’s caseload has been concentrated in Ontario and Quebec.

A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Transit Police officer in Surrey has been convicted of aggravated assault. A provincial court judge has ruled there was not enough evidence to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Daon Glasgow intended to kill Constable Josh Harms in January 2019. The officer was seriously injured in the shooting at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station. Glasgow was arrested less than a week later in Burnaby following a manhunt.

There is real intent to bring an indoor stadium to Surrey City Centre. The vision is for a mid-sized, multipurpose indoor stadium with a fixed seating capacity of roughly 10,000 spectators — comparable to the 7,500-seat UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, and the 7,000-seat Abbotsford Centre. There would also be an opportunity to establish the arena as the relocated home for a professional ice hockey team. Two potential locations for the facility in downtown Surrey are currently being explored, with both of the sites owned by the City of Surrey. The ballpark cost of this indoor stadium is $150 million

Grief counsellors will be brought to Abbotsford’s Rick Hansen Secondary School after a student suffered a medical emergency in class, and died in hospital yesterday . The school district is “deeply saddened” to confirm the sudden death. “Supports from our district’s critical incident response team have been made available at the school, with additional counsellors and district staff available to students and staff who are experiencing difficulty with the situation. No more details are being released out of respect for the student’s privacy.

The Greens and the B-C Liberals were making transportation promises yesterday on the campaign trail ahead of Saturday’s provincial election. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she wants to see B-C Ferries return to being a Crown corporation, which would remove pressure for it to make a profit and bring its focus back to being an essential service to the communities it serves. In Maple Ridge, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson promised to upgrade two major east-west highways and build a bridge to a northeastern section of the municipality. N-D-P Leader John Horgan cast his ballot while he campaigned yesterday in his home riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca near Victoria.