Pulse Fm News Update for Tuesday, Sept. 1st

Our Covid-19 cases in the province are on the rise and Dr. Bonnie Henry is not happy . She says people need to start paying attention to safety protocols as the cooler weather arrives along with the flu season. She says the increase in the number of new cases is a concern. There were another 294 cases over the weekend and four people have died, three of them residents of long-term-care homes. There has been a total of five-thousand-790 people diagnosed with the virus, although four-thousand-406 of those have recovered. Health Minister Adrian Dix says B-C is preparing hospitals for a possible influx of influenza as well as COVID-19 cases this fall. He says the province is also adding more contact tracers and additional workers for long-term-care homes.

Speaking on behalf of the city’s seniors and those with disabilities, a Surrey Councillor has renewed a call for local aquatic centers to open immediately, as opposed to waiting until the planned October reopening date. Coun. Linda Annis says that “there is no health reason why Surrey’s facilities shouldn’t be open today.” Her argument? They remain closed to save money that is being siphoned off to pay for (Surrey Mayor) Doug McCallum’s $129-million police transition.

The Vancouver Aquarium will be closed to the public starting Sept. 8, and it’s unclear when it will reopen. They blame the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Animals at the Aquarium will continue to receive world-class care from a team of 75 specialized staff. However, More than 200 people are expected to lose their jobs as a result of this closure.

Portions of the Coquitlam Crunch remain closed after a black bear took a swipe at a jogger. The encounter was caught on camera Saturday, and circulated on social media. Crews have done an evaluation of the area where the bear walked onto the paved path and gave a tentative tap to a woman’s leg with its paw. Officers are searching for the bear but Smith says it’s too soon to say what its fate will be. So far, no timeline for the upper portion of the trail to be reopened.

Starting Sept. 14, if you want to go into a Starbucks you will be required to wear a face covering. The company says they are continuing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep their employees and customers safe. Customers who do not want to wear a covering can still order through the drive-thru or use curbside pickup.

Ed Sheeran says he and his wife Cherry are on cloud nine over the birth of their daughter. Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born last week. Sheeran met long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn at primary school in eastern England and the two married last year.

The Canucks need to get the job done tonight in game five in their series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. They are down 3-1 after a pair of losses over the weekend. Puck drop is 6:45