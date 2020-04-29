Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday

1.An employee at the Langley Lodge care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the second time a staff member has come with the virus.

Fraser Health Chief Medical Health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie says all essential steps are being taken.

“We’re working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and of course are communicating with the residents and their families.”

He adds staff and residents temperatures are being checked twice daily to ensure no one else is affected.

2. Two people who stole more than $30,000 worth of government-issued cheques have been arrested.

Over the weekend police stopped a man and woman to search their car after noticing a fake license plate.

It’s then they found the cheques – that include COVID-19 financial assistance- with no charges laid yet as the investigation continues.

3. A fourth poultry plant in the Lower Mainland has been hit with COVID-19.

Sofina Foods Inc. confirmed Wednesday an employee at its Port Coquitlam facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, the employee lives with relatives who worked at another plant that’s been hit by the virus.

The plant is still open with the staff member affected at home in self-isolation.

Poultry plants in Vancouver, Coquitlam and Chilliwack also have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

4. An experimental drug has seen positive results against COVID-19 allowing patients to recover four days earlier on average.

The drug called ‘remdesivir’ was tested in more than 1,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world.

Doctors say the drug sped up recovery time by more than 30% and that there was a trend toward fewer deaths among those on remdesivir.

The Food and Drug Administration is in talks with California-based Gilead Sciences about making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.