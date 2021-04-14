Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, April 14

One of three American bulldogs that were stolen during a break-and-enter in Surrey has been recovered, according to Surrey RCMP, but the dogs’ owners are still trying to find the other two puppies. The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a house on 8 Avenue, near 176 Street, while the residents weren’t home. According to police, a member of the public got in touch after realizing the puppy they bought at a car show in Mission over the weekend was one of the stolen dogs, Rosie. “We’re glad that we got this one puppy back for the family,” said Sgt. Elanore Sturko. “We’re grateful that this person who had the puppy reached out to us.” Sturko said the person also provided further information to investigators, and it’s possible the two dogs that remain at large were also sold at the car show. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
B-C Premier John Horgan says his cabinet will discuss the possibility of new restrictions to be put in place due to COVID-19 later today. But he says the announcement would come Thursday from provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry. B-C recorded 873 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with two new deaths. Horgan is also concerned that more than 100 people who recently arrived in B-C have refused to follow federal quarantine rules. B-C has formally extended the provincial state of emergency to April 27th, giving health and emergency management officials extraordinary powers to support the province’s pandemic response.
Police say 22-year-old woman who was gunned down in a Surrey, B-C, home back in February was not the intended target. Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police believe the male survivor of the shooting was the actual target. The family of Shana Harris-Morris say they will be pushing for more support for children and family with mental health issues. The family is also appealing to the public for more information that will help IHIT track down her killers, who remain on the loose
With British Columbians across the province making plans to get outdoors, camp, and even travel locally in the weeks ahead, our premier isn’t ruling out the possibility of a travel ban. People continue to be urged to stay home in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and address the third wave, which is being fuelled by more transmissible variants. Premier John Horgan and his cabinet are meeting on Wednesday and will likely discuss the feasibility of a travel ban, limiting British Columbians’ movements throughout the province. The premier notes that most people are doing the right thing, but not enough people are. They are also discussing implementing more restrictions and will announce tomorrow that they are extening the ban on indoor dinning. this follows B-C recorded 873 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with two new deaths.
Canada now has one of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the world, and a record number of patients in critical care. The battle between more contagious variants and vaccination efforts continues across the country. Vaccines are going into arms at a rate of almost seven per one-thousand Canadians per day, up from five just two weeks ago. But over the past week, new COVID-19 cases are up 33 per cent, hospitalizations are up 29 per cent and intensive care unit patients are up 24 per cent.