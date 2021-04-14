Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, April 14

One of three American bulldogs that were stolen during a break-and-enter in Surrey has been recovered, according to Surrey RCMP, but the dogs’ owners are still trying to find the other two puppies. The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a house on 8 Avenue, near 176 Street, while the residents weren’t home. According to police, a member of the public got in touch after realizing the puppy they bought at a car show in Mission over the weekend was one of the stolen dogs, Rosie. “We’re glad that we got this one puppy back for the family,” said Sgt. Elanore Sturko. “We’re grateful that this person who had the puppy reached out to us.” Sturko said the person also provided further information to investigators, and it’s possible the two dogs that remain at large were also sold at the car show. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

B-C Premier John Horgan says his cabinet will discuss the possibility of new restrictions to be put in place due to COVID-19 later today. But he says the announcement would come Thursday from provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry. B-C recorded 873 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with two new deaths. Horgan is also concerned that more than 100 people who recently arrived in B-C have refused to follow federal quarantine rules. B-C has formally extended the provincial state of emergency to April 27th, giving health and emergency management officials extraordinary powers to support the province’s pandemic response.

An industry group represent the B-C restaurant and food industry says it has been told that current in-dining restrictions will be extended to through to May. The B-C Restaurants and Food Association says provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry told them during a meeting yesterday that the restrictions would extend as the province dealt with a high number of COVID-19 cases. In-dining at restaurants and bars was originally restricted until April 19.