Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, April 27th

A man from Surrey has been charged with assault after a violent scene on a bus in Abbotsford over the weekend. Footage of the incident on a BC Transit bus shows a man shouting and swearing at passengers. In the 10-minute video, the man is heard yelling at someone off-camera about them calling the police. The bus was stopped on Highway 1 westbound at Whatcom Road when the events played out shortly before 4:30 p.m Sunday. According to Abbotsford police, the report they received was of an “intoxicated, aggressive passenger.” Apparently the man punched several passengers before some of the rider were able to hold him down till police arrived. 45 year old David Allen Lucas of Surrey is now facing charges.

Picket lines could tie up BC’s film industry later this week. The province’s district council for the Directors Guild of Canada says it has issued a strike notice. The guild says any production not covered by a “safe harbour agreement” may be subject to labour action 72 hours after the strike notice was issued on Tuesday. Key issues in its dispute include wage differences and payment terms for COVID-19 testing.

Despite holding a healthy lead over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena last night the Canucks have been officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That’s because in Dallas, the Stars and Vegas Golden Knights went to a shootout, earning each team at least a point. That was enough to mathematically eliminate the Canucks, who can reach no higher than 93 points with three games left.

Six months after self-imposing guaranteed permitting timelines for its review protocols, the City of Surrey is seeing significant overall progress on its wait times for between applying and receiving a permit. A new city staff report provides data that suggests four of the five permitting categories have met or exceeded targeted timelines. Each year, the city sees an average of 120 new applications for all types of rezonings combined.

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on north coast routes, including Haida Gwaii, due to crew illness from COVID-19. Sailings on the Northern Adventure are affected until at least 12:30 a.m. on April 29. According to the corporation, customers affected by the cancellations will be contacted and reimbursed. COVID-19 illness is adding to staffing challenges at BC Ferries. The corporation has previously said it’s also dealing with an unexpected number of retirements.

The B-C government says it’s working with Ottawa to ensure the cost of required medical exams are covered for newcomers from Ukraine. Some Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion have spent hundreds of dollars to get the health test, a condition of their federally-issued visas or work permits. B-C’s municipal affairs minister, says the issue should already have been resolved by the federal government. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says Ukrainians admitted under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel are not eligible for coverage under the Interim Federal Health Program, and B-C’s Medical Services Plan also does not cover federally required medical exams.

The latest data from the 2021 census shows the baby boom generation now makes up less than a quarter of Canada’s population. Seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups, with that cohort more than doubling since the 2001 census and expected to triple by 2046. Experts warn the country is headed to a crisis in care for the elderly, putting added pressure on the health and long-term care systems.